Reliever Alek Jacob promoted to Double-A

TinCaps reliever Alek Jacob has been assigned to Double-A San Antonio as of Monday.

Jacob made four appearances with the TinCaps, during which he pitched nine shutout innings, struck out 16, did not walk a batter and gave up only four hits. It was the continuation of a professional career that has been nearly flawless since he was drafted in the 16th round out of Gonzaga last year.

In his pro career, Jacob has thrown 28 2/3 innings and has posted an 0.00 ERA, 45 strikeouts and only two walks. At this juncture, the Padres are simply continuing to promote him until they find a level that he doesn't make look silly. He's already run through the Arizona Complex League, Low-A and High-A.

What's most remarkable about Jacob's incredible start as a pro has been the way he's accomplished it: he is the ultimate junkballer with a fastball that rarely rises above 90 mph and a curveball that can dip as low as 69 mph.

"There's a lot of funk and deception in the delivery," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Jacob. "(He has) the ability to throw the ball over the plate or near the plate when he expands the zone after he gets ahead in the count. ... It's an interesting (arm) angle and he disrupts a lot of timing changing his delivery times to the plate. He's a guy who knows how to pitch, he knows who he is, he's confident in that and he just goes after guys. You're going to get a lot of outs that way."

Losing Jacob is a blow to a Fort Wayne bullpen that had already suffered one when dominant right-hander Mason Fox was promoted after barely a week with the TinCaps. Fort Wayne has the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the Midwest League at 4.11, but losing Jacob, who was capable of not only closing a game but also pitching multiple innings in a pinch, robs the TinCaps of one of their most versatile hurlers. But among Edwuin Bencomo, Felix Minjarez, Nick Thwaits, Luke Boyd, Adam Smith, Brandon Komar, Sam Keating and especially Ryan Och (seven IP, 0.00 ERA, one hit, 13 strikeouts, four walks), the TinCaps still have plenty of capable arms out of the bullpen.

