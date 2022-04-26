Pregame: TinCaps (10-5) vs. Dayton Dragons (11-4)

The TinCaps spent all of last week beating up on the Midwest League East Division last-place Lansing Lugnuts, taking five of the six games at Lansing's Jackson Field, including the last three over the final two days of the series (a rainout Friday necessitated Fort Wayne's third doubleheader of the season Saturday).

The TinCaps scored 13 runs in two of those three weekend victories and came home for Monday's off day leading the league in runs scored (95), OPS (.832, the only team in the league above .800), run differential (plus-35) and tied at the top in home runs (20). All of that offense – along with some solid pitching – means Fort Wayne returns home 10-5, winner of seven of its last eight games and just one game out of first place. Starting tonight, the TinCaps pick on someone their own size: the first-place Dayton Dragons (11-4) invade Parkview Field for a six-game series. The teams already played a three-game set in Dayton to open the year, with the Dragons winning two of those contests. A Fort Wayne win tonight would tie the TinCaps for first place in the division and send them to six games above .500 for the first time since June 2016, when they reached eight games over the breakeven point.

With first place on the line, the TinCaps have their ace on the hill. Left-hander Robert Gasser, the No. 9 prospect in the San Diego farm system gets the ball tonight after back-to-back excellent starts against South Bend and Lansing. Against the Lugnuts, Gasser tossed five shutout innings, struck out five, walked one and gave up five hits to earn the first win for a Fort Wayne starting pitcher this season. Gasser hit 93 mph with his fastball against the Cubs in his first start at Parkview Field and mixed in a sweeping slider and a tight-breaking curveball. He has the advantage of working on what should be a pitcher's night in Fort Wayne. It's not even 50 degrees out and what wind there is is swirling rather than blowing straight out as it did much of the first homestand. The first time Gasser faced Dayton, which is tied with Fort Wayne for the league lead in home runs, he surrendered three runs on four hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss.

The Dragons will counter the southpaw top prospect with 6-foot-7 right-hander Joe Boyle, who has been one of the best pitchers in the Midwest League to date this season. Boyle has started twice, pitching eight innings in all, and has yet to give up a hit or a run. He has struck out 17, walked five and tossed a wild pitch. The big righty is a Notre Dame product and has one of the best fastballs in the minor leagues. Fangraphs gives his heater an 80 on the 20/80 scale, to go with 20 command. It ranks Boyle as the No. 42 prospect in the Cincinnati organization with a fastball that has touched 102 mph in the past and had this to say about him:

"Boyle continues to throw very hard (though he “only” sat 95 mph in 2021) and blow low-level hitters away at an exciting clip (he struck out more than two batters per inning in 2021), while walking them at an even scarier one. He had more walks than innings pitched throughout his college career and is purely an arm strength scratch-off kind of prospect."

Boyle will face a TinCaps lineup that, somewhat surprisingly, includes the league's home-run leader: right-fielder Joshua Mears. Mears got hit in the hand by a pitch Sunday and was removed from the game. That kind of event usually causes a hitter to miss at least a few days, but Mears told the Journal Gazette he feels "great" and the lineup tonight backs him up. He hit five home runs in five-plus games against the Lugnuts and most of them were moonshots, including a 504-foot blast that was the longest of his career. He has seven homers this season, but none have come at Parkview Field. One can only imagine the sound his bat would make if he got around on a top-end Boyle fastball.

It's only the third week of the regular season, but the pecking order in the Midwest League has already started to become apparent. The TinCaps and Dragons are both near the top of it and it's very likely one of them will leave this series in sole possession of first place.

