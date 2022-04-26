Snell to make rehab appearance with TinCaps

Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell will make a rehab appearance with the TinCaps on Thursday at Parkview Field against the first-place Dayton Dragons, the team announced Tuesday.

Snell, 29, is working his way back from a groin injury (in the San Diego Padres' parlance, a "left adductor strain") that has kept him from pitching for the Padres this season. San Diego is currently playing a series in Cincinnati and will then travel to Pittsburgh and Cleveland, so if Snell's rehab goes well in Fort Wayne he would have a short trip to rejoin the team. The travel distance was likely a factor in sending Snell to Fort Wayne; if the Padres were at home or were playing on the road against division rivals San Francisco, Los Angeles or Arizona, it would make more sense to send Snell to Low-A Lake Elsinore for his rehab appearance.

"This is huge for our organization," TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. "This is a new opportunity for us to play a role in assisting Blake on his way back to health and rejoining the Padres as they contend for a World Series this season. We hope our fans will appreciate this extremely rare chance to watch one of the best in the world at their craft perform."

Snell, a 6-foot-4 left-hander, won the AL Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, when he went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA. He was 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 27 starts last season, his first with the Padres.

The southpaw pitched in the Midwest League in 2013 and 2014 with the Bowling Green Hot Rods. On May 15, 2013, he made his only previous start at Parkview Field, tossing 5 2/3 innings and giving up three runs in a game the TinCaps won. On the mound that night for Fort Wayne was another future MLB standout: left-hander Max Fried, now ace of the staff for the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Snell will be the first pitcher to make a rehab appearance with the TinCaps. Fort Wayne hosted infielders David Eckstein and Everth Cabrera in 2010 and 2013, respectively, and catcher Tim Federowicz in 2015. Padres reliever Trey Wingenter was supposed to make a rehab appearance with the TinCaps last August, but another injury kept him from doing so.

Snell throws a fastball that averages 95-96 mph and throws a slider and curveball that have each been elite at times during his major-league career. He was scheduled to make his season-debut April 10 with the Padres, but was scratched from the start shortly before first pitch because of his adductor, which landed him on the 10-day injured list. He missed the final couple weeks of the 2021 season because of a similar injury.

The Padres acquired Snell from the Padres in December 2020 in a trade that saw former TinCaps stars Luis Patiño and Blake Hunt going to Tampa Bay.

dsinn@jg.net