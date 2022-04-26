TinCaps fall to Dayton Dragons

For three innings, TinCaps left-hander Robert Gasser battled Dayton Dragons flame-thrower Joe Boyle to a scoreless tie.

In the fourth, Gasser blinked first, surrendering three runs – though only one was earned – and the first-place Dragons took the opener of a six-game series tonight at Parkview Field by a score of 4-0. Boyle, a former Notre Dame standout, earned his first professional victory with five shutout innings.

The TinCaps (10-6) came into the night a game out of first in the Midwest League East Division with a chance to tie Dayton at the top, but slipped to two games back. Fort Wayne is 1-3 against the Dragons and 9-3 against everyone else.

With the game scoreless, Dayton right-fielder Rece Hinds gave Gasser a rude welcome in the fourth inning with a towering opposite-field home run to right field on an 0-1 count for a 1-0 Dragons lead. Gasser, who had been cruising through three innings, lost his release point a little after the home run, struggling to get the his slider over the plate. Elly De La Cruz followed the homer with a sharp single off Gasser's leg and then Allan Cerda walked. First baseman Alex McGarry then lashed a hard one-hopper at his TinCaps counterpart, Jack Stronach. The ball caromed off Stronach's glove and rolled down the right-field line and into the Fort Wayne bullpen. It rattled around there long enough for both runs to score and McGarry to reach third on what was ruled a three-base error. Gasser recovered to retire the next three batters in order, but the damage was done.

Gasser flew through three innings, using his slider in the mid-80s and a slurve in the high-70s to keep the Dragons off balance. He picked up three straight looking strikeouts between the first and second innings and retired the side in order in the third before Hinds' home run led off the fourth. The left-handed ace pitched four innings, gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Boyle was even better. The 6-foot-7 right-hander touched 97 mph with his fastball (actually somewhat pedestrian for him: he has reached 102 mph in the past) and mixed in a solid slider and a curveball that was 78-79 mph. His command is his weak point and he walked five and hit a batter tonight, but gave only one hit. That one base hit off Boyle was a sharp ground-ball the other way by TinCaps outfielder Robert Hassell III. It was the first hit Boyle had given up all season after 10 1/3 hitless frames to start the campaign.

Hassell is hitting .393 and has been on base in all 16 games this season. He also walked.

The TinCaps' best chance to score off Boyle came in the fifth, when his pitched count climbed above 90 (he eventually threw 92) and his velocity dipped to 93-94 mph on his fastball. Angel Solarte walked to start the inning and after a Ripken Reyes pop-up, leadoff man Corey Rosier smashed a grounder back up the middle. The ball hit Boyle in the leg and died on the mound, giving him a chance to pick it up and nip the speedy Rosier at first. Hassell followed with a walk to put two on with two out, bringing league home-run leader Joshua Mears to the plate. Mears worked a full count, but Boyle got him to swing over the top of a breaking ball to end the inning. The big slugger was visibly frustrated on his way back to the dugout.

Fort Wayne went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position and managed only two hits.

Solarte walked four times and has been on base eight times in his last nine plate appearances.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in a six-game series at Parkview Field, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-1, 3.48 ERA) to the mound. Bergert has given up one run in four innings in back-to-back starts and has struck out 16 with three walks in 10 1/3 innings this season. His first start of the season came against Dayton and he gave up two runs on two hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. The Dragons' starter is TBA.

