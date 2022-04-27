Boyle quiets TinCaps bats; Snell set to start Thursday

The biggest news out of TinCaps World on Tuesday came from off the field. Shortly before first pitch of an important six-game series between Fort Wayne and Dayton, the two best teams in the Midwest League's East Division, the Padres announced 2018 AL Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell would make a rehab appearance for the TinCaps on Thursday.

After Tuesday's game, which the TinCaps dropped 4-0 for only their second loss in the last nine contests, Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito said Snell would start against the Dragons in the third game of the series.

"It's great, no matter what level you're at, when you have a guy on major-league rehab who's going to come down," Esposito said. "The main thing to take away from that is you watch how he goes about his business. That's usually the separator between minor-leaguers and major-leaguers is they're pretty good at being who they are. They show up and regardless of where they are or what atmosphere, they find a way to get their routine and their work done. ... It'll be really cool for these guys to see a pro work."

The TinCaps have one more game before Snell takes the mound and they'll have to hope its a bounce-back performance after they managed only two hits in their second shutout loss of the season. Former Notre Dame standout Joe Boyle threw five shutout innings and surrendered only one hit. Although Fort Wayne walked eight times, it had only three at-bats with runners in scoring position, none of which ended in a hit.

The TinCaps came into the game leading the Midwest League in runs scored and OPS, but struck out 12 times after scoring 13 runs in two of their last three contests. As they have all season, they continued to put together good at-bats after falling behind – hence the outstanding walk total – but weren't able to string enough baserunners together to push across any runs. Four of the free passes came from Angel Solarte, who has reached base in eight of his last nine plate appearances (he was 3 for 4 with a walk Sunday). He was hitting .111 prior to that stretch, but is now up to .194 with a .419 OBP, 12th in the Midwest League.

In addition, Robert Hassell III continues to rake. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick had three plate appearances against Boyle, maybe the best pitcher in the Midwest League so far this season, and got the following results: hard line-drive to the left-center gap for an out, hard ground ball single through the left side, walk. Hassell III is now hitting .393 with a .457 OBP (both fourth in the league) and 1.080 OPS (sixth) and has been on base in all 16 games this season. The next step for him continues to be more consistently pulling the ball, but it's never a bad thing when a hitter is going to the opposite field on a regular basis, especially if he has power that way, which Hassell certainly does.

Hassell's and Solarte's performances came in front of a group of Padres brass that was in town for the game, led by San Diego president of baseball operations AJ Preller.

"I don't think that really affected us in the game or gameplan or whatever, it's just sometimes the stigma is when you have people in town watching you play, you usually have your worst game," Esposito said, laughing. "AJ's a presence in spring training, he's always around, he's very in tune with what the minor-league teams are doing. It's always great when someone's paying attention to what you're doing. It keeps you on your toes and guys go out and just compete. It shouldn't change who we are and what we do."

TinCaps ace Robert Gasser was once again excellent overall, flying through three innings with three strikeouts, before running into some trouble in the fourth. In that fourth, he surrendered a home run, a sharp single and walked a hitter and then gave up another hot smash to first that turned into a three-base error (it could have been called a hit, it was a tough play for first baseman Jack Stronach, who got his glove on the ball, but could not bring it in). This is the second time in the last three starts Gasser has cruised through the order the first time around only to run into trouble the second time through. He has some deception in his delivery, so it might be that hitters are able to pick up his pitches somewhat easier their second time seeing him. Tonight, he lost his command somewhat after giving up a home run to Rece Hinds, though he showed mental toughness in retiring the final three hitters he faced with a runner on third after Stronach's error.

"I felt pretty good, physically," Gasser said. "Command of the fastball became an issue. I got lucky in the first three innings, I was still working behind guys, getting deep into counts. In the fourth inning, they took advantage of some of those pitches over the plate and things happened. It's baseball."

Gasser had no margin for error because Boyle was keeping the TinCaps quiet. The former Irish reliever has now pitched 13 shutout innings to start the season with 22 strikeouts and only one hit. His command is still coming along (he walked five tonight and hit a batter) and he didn't throw as hard in this game as he did in college (he has touched 102 mph, but tonight topped out at 97), but he has an outstanding curveball and slider and kept Fort Wayne off balance.

It was just one of those nights at the plate for the TinCaps, who also only had one hit in four innings against the Dayton bullpen. Fort Wayne squandered an opportunity to climb into a tie for first place with the Dragons, but have five more games to make up ground in the standings.

