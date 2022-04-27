TinCaps fall to Dayton 2-0 in second straight shutout

On Tuesday, the TinCaps and Dayton Dragons were scoreless through three innings, but Dayton led off the fourth inning with a home run and went on to a shutout win.

This time, the blast came from first baseman Alex McGarry off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, who yanked one deep on to the concourse beyond the wall in right field, his pull side. The blast was all the first-place Dragons would need as Fort Wayne managed only three hits and lost 2-0 at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (10-7) came into the six-game series against the Dragons (13-4) leading the league in runs and OPS, but have been shut out in back-to-back games to open the series. They have only five hits in the series and are 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Dayton also collected only three hits tonight.

Fort Wayne put two runners on in the third and fourth, but could not push across a run. In the third, back-to-back Bryce Bonnin walks to Ripken Reyes and Corey Rosier put two on with one out with the middle of the order coming up, but Robert Hassell III lined to center and Joshua Mears, the league's home run leader, popped softly to second.

Hassell legged out an infield single in the first and has been on base in all 17 games this season. Mears went 0 for 4 and is 0 for 8 in the series with six strikeouts.

In the fourth inning, Jarryd Dale drew a one-out walk and then stole second. After a strikeout, Olivier Basabe also walked to bring catcher Anthony Vilar to the plate with a chance to play hero. He very nearly did so, hitting a slicing line drive down the left-field line that twisted foul by a matter of a few inches. Vilar went on to strike out and end the inning.

Fort Wayne threatened one more time in the ninth inning after Brandon Valenzuela reached on an error and Dale ripped a single to center with one out. But Justin Lopez struck out swinging and Olivier Basabe grounded to short to end the rally and the game.

Bergert continued his excellent recent work, pitching five innings and giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Over his last three starts, he has struck out 23, walked one and posted a 2.07 ERA. McGarry's home run was the ultimate outlier as the right-hander retired the four hitters directly before the homer and the five immediately after.

The 23-year-old righty touched 94 mph with his fastball and used the heater as his predominant pitch in the early innings, notching his first four strikeouts with it. As the night wore on, Bergert relied more and more on his excellent curveball, which breaks over the plate at 79-81 mph with excellent downward movement. He held his velocity through the end of his start, hitting 93 mph in the fifth, but took a hard-luck loss.

The late innings were dominated by the bullpens. The TinCaps chased Bonnin after four innings, but were unable to make any headway against a trio of Dayton relievers: Spencer Stockton, Jake Gilbert and Donovan Benoit. Stockton and Gilbert combined to retire 13 TinCaps in a row between the fifth and the ninth.

The TinCaps' relief corps was nearly as dominant. Right-hander Felix Minjarez was first out of the 'pen in relief of Bergert and put together a flawless outing. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out all six hitters he faced, continually blowing a 90-91 mph fastball past the beleaugered Dragons. It was his second stretch of at least a half-dozen consecutive punchouts this season and he has whiffed 21 in 10 innings this season.

Following Minjarez was left-hander Ryan Och, one of Fort Wayne's best late-inning arms. He kept the ball rolling with a 1-2-3 eighth that featured a pair of strikeouts, making it eight strikeouts in nine hitters for the TinCaps. In the ninth, however, he ran into trouble as Dayton used a walk, a single and an error on Dale on what could have been an inning-ending double play to bring in an important insurance run. It was the first tally plated against Och this season and he has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings with 18 strikeouts, five walks and two hits. He struck out five in two innings tonight.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third meeting in this six-game series at Parkview Field, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. It will be a special night for the TinCaps, who plan to send 2018 AL Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell to the mound to start. Snell, 29, who went 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA for the San Diego Padres last season, is on a minor-league rehab assignment as he works his way back from a groin injury. Snell has not pitched since spring training, so it's unlikely he'll work particularly deep into the game, maybe only two or three innings. It will be the first time the TinCaps have hosted a pitcher making a rehab appearance and the first time they've hosted any rehab appearance since 2015 (catcher Tim Federowicz).

The Dragons have yet to announce their starter.

