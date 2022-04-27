TinCaps shut out again; Snell start looms

The TinCaps' offense is missing.

After coming into an important six-game home series against first-place Dayton leading the league in runs scored, OPS and run differential with a chance to climb into first place themselves, the denizens of Parkview Field have been shut out in back-to-back games to open the set, including a 2-0 loss tonight. They've collected only five hits, have no extra-base knocks and are 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

It's the first time Fort Wayne, which is now three games out of first, has been shutout in back-to-back nine-inning games since Aug. 29-30, 2018, against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Having it happen now is all the more surprising considering the TinCaps had scored 13 runs in two of their previous three games entering the series. Baseball is a funny game, ain't it?

"It's just one of those things where we're coming off the surge before, we're averaging double-digit hits and double-digit runs (over the last three games)," first-year manager Brian Esposito said. "You never wanna get over the top with how well our offense is going, and it's the same in a situation where we don't score many runs. You don't want to get too high or too low, you just want to ride the wave.

"You're going to get shutout. We don't like to get shutout on back-to-back nights, we don't like to have minimal hits on back-to-back nights, but it's going to happen. ... The message is just continue to show up, continue to fight, continue to put yourself in a position to make a comeback and try to win the game."

Tonight's shutout was particularly frustrating because it spoiled a terrific performance from the Fort Wayne pitching staff. The TinCaps surrendered only three hits and struck out a season-high 18 hitters. Starter Ryan Bergert was excellent for a third straight start, giving up only one run on one hit in five innings. He made one mistake: a fourth-inning 1-0 pitch to Alex McGarry that the first baseman drove well over the right-field wall for a solo homer that was the game's only run until the ninth. It was the game's only extra-base hit all night.

"I attacked early with the fastball and then the second time through the lineup, it was more curveball, slider heavy," Bergert said. "I was working on keeping them off balance and then every once in a while I'd throw a heater here and there. That's the name of the game, keeping them off balance."

Bergert isn't a top Padres prospect, but from what I've seen this season, he might be soon. His combination of mid-90s fastball and power curve are enough to keep hitters at this level guessing and he's struck out 23 and walked one over his last three starts. Having him on back-to-back days in the Fort Wayne rotation with Robert Gasser (along with Jackson Wolf and Noel Vela behind them) creates a really high floor for this TinCaps team.

The Fort Wayne bullpen also continued to shine tonight. Right-hander Felix Minjarez dominated, striking out all six hitters he faced, and has now whiffed 21 against three walks and four hits in 10 innings this season, though he has given up two homers. Lefty Ryan Och finally surrendered his first run of the season, but also struck out five in two innings and has now punched out 18 in nine frames with two hits and a 1.00 ERA this year. Even without Alek Jacob and Mason Fox, who have been promoted to Double-A, the Fort Wayne relief corps is humming.

Unfortunately for the TinCaps, the offense wasn't able to take advantage of the pitching staff's masterpiece. The bats went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and did not get a runner past second base. Reigning Midwest League Player of the Week Joshua Mears went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is 0 for 8 with five whiffs in two games in this series. He is coming off being hit in the hand in the series finale against Lansing on Sunday and it's possible that is bothering him somewhat more than he's let on (he said Monday he feels "great"). It could also just be a couple of tough days at the plate.

The good news for the TinCaps: Snellzilla is coming. Fort Wayne will send lefty Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award-winner, to the mound Thursday for a minor-league rehab appearance as he works his way back from a groin injury.

"I'm really excited," Bergert said. "It's pretty cool. Instead of watching it on TV, being able to be up close in the dugout watching that will be pretty interesting, it'll be fun."

Snell arrived at Parkview Field this afternoon and Esposito said it will be valuable for the TinCaps to have a player who was once in their shoes – Snell, 29, pitched in the Midwest League in 2013 and 2014 for the Bowling Green Hot Rods and made one start at Parkview Field in May of '13 – talk to them about how his routine and how he prepares for work. Come Thursday, however, Esposito said, Snell will be locked in on pitching.

"He's going to show up and he'll be all business," Esposito said. "He's got a job to do, he's got things he wants to get done so he can move on with his career, as well, so I'd expect him to show up tomorrow all business and get to work."

Esposito said he and the Padres' brass have not yet figured out how long Snell will go or how many pitches he will be permitted to throw. He has not pitched since spring training, so expect some rust, but he might be able to work two or three innings. After that, the TinCaps will have to get through what has been a treacherous fourth frame (the Dragons have four of their six runs in the series in the fourth) without him. They can only hope the excitement he brings to the ballpark will help the bats break out of their funk, as well.

