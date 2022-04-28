Postgame Blog: TinCaps 4, Dayton 0

The TinCaps snapped out of a two-game funk Thursday night, beating Dayton 4-0, and all it took was four scoreless innings by a Cy Young winner.

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell gave up two hits and struck out four in a rehab start on Thursday, the first time a Padres pitcher has made a rehab start in Fort Wayne. He threw 44 pitches, 29 for strikes, and kept the Dragons (13-5) off the scoreboard even as the TinCaps (11-7) made two errors behind him and he hit Dayton's Garrett Wolforth.

Snell has not pitched in the majors so far this season because of a groin injury, but his fastball hit 97 miles per hour on the radar gun, and he appears well on his way to rejoining the Padres, who are currently on a Midwest swing.

Amidst the excitement of a start the 2018 Cy Young winner and a real IndyCar on the concourse (the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Doug Boles, threw out the first pitch), the TinCaps also broke out of a two-game hitting slump. Fort Wayne had managed just five hits in the first two games of the series and had been shut out in both games, but the TinCaps scored their first run since Sunday in the third inning. Ripken Reyes, hitting ninth, was walked by James Proctor, and Reyes came around to score as Corey Rosier singled to right and Robert Hassell III, who has reached base safely in all 18 games played this season, hit an RBI single to left.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the fourth. Both the third baseman and shortstop dove for a grounder hit by Jarryd Dale, but it threaded between them into left for a single. A line drive double by Angel Solarte put the TinCaps runners at second and third, and though Olivier Basabe hit into a fielder's choice Dale slid into home without being tagged, putting Fort Wayne up 2-0. Reyes then singled to right, scoring Solarte for a 3-0 lead.

The TinCaps picked up another insurance run in the seventh off of several Dayton miscues: Joshua Mears struck out swinging to lead off the inning, but catcher Garrett Wolforth couldn't control the pitch. Mears raced to first, and then made his way safely to second on a throwing error by Wolforth. Mears advanced to third on a groundout by Brandon Valenzuela, and then came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jarryd Dale.

After Snell exited the game, Jackson Wolf held his own, pitching five more scoreless innings. Wolf, who was originally scheduled to start on Thursday, gave up two hits and walked two while striking out seven. His ERA now stands at 4.40.

