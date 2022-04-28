Pregame: TinCaps (10-7) vs. Dayton Dragons (13-4)

The TinCaps have a big-name starter on the mound Thursday: Padres left-hander and 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell will be making a rehab start in Fort Wayne.

Even though Fort Wayne and San Diego have been affiliated since 1999, Snell will be the first Padre pitcher to make a rehab start in Fort Wayne. The Padres have several minor league affiliates closer to home, but the major league team is currently on a Midwestern swing – the Padres finished a three-game series in Cincinnati today, and then head to Pittsburgh over the weekend before stopping in Cleveland next Tuesday and Wednesday – so it will be easy for Snell to rejoin the team from Fort Wayne if all goes well in tonight's start.

Snell, 29, won the Cy Young award with the Rays in 2018, when he went 21-15 with a 1.89 ERA. He arrived in San Diego via trade in December 2020, and went 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA during the 2021 season.

The TinCaps are hoping that a visit from a major league star – and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, who will be throwing out the first pitch for “Tribute to Indy 500 Night" – will restart the Fort Wayne offense. The TinCaps had won seven of eight games coming into this series against the Dayton Dragons, but have been shut out two nights in a row, with just two hits on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. The TinCaps are 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position over the last two days, and the Dragons have broken up 0-0 deadlocks with fourth-inning home runs in both games.

The quiet bats are even more surprising given that the TinCaps entered this series leading the Midwest League in runs, run differential, on-base plus-slugging and home runs. After losing the first two games of this series, Fort Wayne is now 1-4 against the Dragons to open the season and 9-3 against everyone else.

Right-hander James Proctor will be starting for the Dragons today. Proctor is 1-0 in two starts this season, giving up three earned runs and six hits in nine innings. He's walked five batters and struck out six.

Although the TinCaps lineup has struggled over the last two games, Robert Hassell III, who is batting second on Thursday, has reached base in all 17 games so far this season.

