TinCaps Postgame: Dayton Dragons 1, TinCaps 0

Each of the first four games of the TinCaps-Dayton series have ended in shut outs – and the TinCaps have been on the losing end of three of them, the latest a 1-0 loss Friday night.

It was a scoreless night at Parkview Field until the top of the ninth. With one out, Dayton's Justice Thompson hit a double to right-center. TinCaps centerfielder Robert Hassell III dove for the catch and missed the ball, but right fielder Angel Solarte was right behind him and got to the ball in quickly to keep Thompson on second. Nick Quintana singled to right to score Thompson.

That was enough for the Dragons, who beat the TinCaps 4-0 on Tuesday and 2-0 on Wednesday. The ninth-inning run ended a streak of 17 straight scoreless inning for the Dragons, who fell 4-0 to the TinCaps on Thursday.

The TinCaps missed an opportunity to capitalize on a start by Noel Vela, who gave up two hits and five walks in four and a third innings but did not give up a run. His ERA now stands at 0.59. Nick Thwaits took the loss after pitching the final two innings. He gave up the one run on two hits and two walks.

