TinCaps Pregame: TinCaps (11-7) vs. Dayton Dragons (13-5)

Yesterday was an exciting day for the TinCaps, who got four scoreless innings in a rehab start from Padres pitcher Blake Snell and beat the Dayton Dragons 4-0 after being shut out in the first two games of the six-game series.

But today is a new day. Noel Vela, a 23-year-old lefty, is on the mound for the TinCaps tonight in his fourth start of the season. Vela has an ERA of 0.82 with 13 strikeouts in 11 innings. His ERA ranks fifth in the Midwest League among pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched. He's also one of 15 pitchers in the league who have yet to give up a home run this season.

Dayton's starter is Connor Phillips. The 6-foot-2 righty is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA this season. He's pitched 14 innings in three starts so far with 21 strikeouts. In his last outing, he gave up five runs on three hits in 4.2 innings against West Michigan.

TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears, who is batting third and serving as the designated hitter this evening, has been named the Midwest League's Player of the Week and was included on the MLB.com Prospect Team of the Week based on his performance in last week's six-game series against Lansing, hitting .368 with five home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.718 OPS. He currently leads the Midwest League with seven home runs and 12 extra base hits. He is second in RBI (17) and total bases 40.

Left fielder Corey Rosier, who is leading off tonight, leads the league in walks with 19 and is second in runs scored at 18.

Robert Hassell III, who is playing in centerfield and batting second today, has reached base safely in all 18 games so far this season. Fittingly, he is leading the league in on-base percentage at .462.

Brandon Valenzuela, who is starting at catcher again tonight, threw out his sixth baserunner attempting to steal last night. He is second in the league with six runners thrown out.

