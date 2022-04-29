TinCaps win on interesting night

There was plenty to see at Parkview Field on Thursday night: A real-life race car parked on the concourse, a Cy Young winner throw four scoreless innings in a TinCaps jersey, and the usual TinCaps lineup break out of a two-game scoreless funk, beating Dayton 4-0.

Blake Snell's rehab start went about as well as the Padres could hope: The 2018 American League Cy Young winner appeared at full strength, hitting 97 mph on the radar gun as he threw 44 pitches, 29 for strikes. Snell, who has been with the Padres since a December 2020 trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, had to deal with lots of baserunners: Justice Thompson managed to get two hits off the major leaguer, both off the first pitch of the at-bat, catcher Garrett Wolforth was hit by Snell and Jarryd Dale had an error in both the first and second innings, putting extra runners on the base paths. But Snell struck out Alex McGarry swinging to end the first inning, got Nick Quintana to hit into a double play to end the second and then retired the final six batters he faced.

"The other team came out, and they were aggressive like young hitters are going do, but he was able to combat that. He attacked the zone, there were some balls that were put in play, he gave up some hits, but he was able to land some off-speed in the back end of hit outing, which was a really good sign," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "All in all, he came out healthy. It was a great performance."

Snell is the first Padre pitcher to make a rehab appearance in Fort Wayne, and it will likely be a rare occurrence in the future: all of San Diego's other minor league affiliates are significantly closer to home, but the Padres are currently on a Midwestern road trip. They wrapped up a three-game set in Cincinnati with a 7-5 win over the Reds Thursday, and will be in Pittsburgh for the weekend before playing at Cleveland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Because Snell is a major leaguer preparing to return to the Padres any day now, some of the rules applying to minor leaguers were waived Thursday. The pitch clock did not run while he was on the mound, although it was in effect for the Dayton pitchers. (Even so, the game was finished in an efficient 2 hours, 12 minutes in front of a crowd of 3,193.) Snell also threw major league balls, while the rest of the pitchers used minor league balls.

If Snell's 97 mph fast ball doesn't sound fast enough, there was a real IndyCar parked on the concourse as part of "Tribute to Indy 500 Night." Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles threw out the first pitch, and Johnny TinCap went about his regular antics while wearing a pit crew jump suit.

After Snell exited the game, reliever Jackson Wolf picked up where he left off, striking out seven batters in five scoreless innings.

"That's the name of the game, when you have a little bit of pressure on your shoulders, can you compete then and make those pitches? (Snell) got into a couple of situations where you had runners on and in scoring position, and that didn't affect him at all, he did what he had to did, make a pitch regardless if there's a runner on third or if it's the first batter of the evening," Wolf said. "I fed off of that, I saw him do that. Even myself tonight, I had a few times tonight when I had runners in scoring position, and I really had to bear done and make a pitch. It was cool to see."

The lineup, which had been held scoreless in back-to-back games for the first time since 2018 and managed just five singles over two days, scratched out four runs on Thursday and had many more base runners over the course of the game.

"There's not panic. I think everyone knows, in the game of baseball, there are games where hitting's tough, especially when there's a guy on the mound for the other team who's one of their A guys, one of their better starters. You're going to have to find other ways to win the ball game," Wolf said. "Using the past two games, what we did right, what we did wrong, what we need to work on, we talked about that pregame today. We had a plan going in, and like I said before, it's not panicking. It's sticking to your approach, sticking to your job. If you do that, you're going to see success."

