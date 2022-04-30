TinCaps fall to Dayton for fourth loss in five games

Bobby Barrels got Fort Wayne's offense going again. It wasn't enough to stop Dayton's momentum.

TinCaps top prospect Robert Hassell III ripped a two-run home run on a line the other way to left field in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the ninth for his 11th multi-hit game in 20 contests this season, but the TinCaps lost to the visiting Dragons 11-5 at Parkview Field this afternoon, their fourth in five games against Dayton this week.

It was the first loss in the series for the TinCaps in which they were not shut out.

Hassell came to the plate in the third inning with Corey Rosier on first and two outs. On a 2-0 count, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick hit a frozen rope the other way for his fifth long ball of the season. The ball barely got of the park, hitting almost directly on the yellow line that denotes a home run, bringing the TinCaps within 4-2 after the Dragons scored four runs in the top of the third.

Hassell is hitting .400 this season after a 4-for-5 performance today and has been on base in all 20 games this year. It was his first four-hit game since Aug. 27, which was his final day at Low-A Lake Elsinore.

A home run also played a part in Fort Wayne falling behind 4-0. After TinCaps starter Danny Denz retired the first six Dragons in order with three strikeouts, catcher Garrett Wolforth hit a screaming line drive well over the left-field wall to break a scoreless tie on the first pitch of the third frame.

Denz retired the next two hitters, but Justice Thompson followed with a double and scored on an Elly De La Cruz infield single when Reinaldo Ilarraza's throw to first was wild. After Allan Cerda walked, Alex McGarry hit a blooper to right. Angel Solarte slid to try to make an inning-ending catch, but couldn't get to it and it bounced past him. Joshua Mears was alertly backing him up from center, but he threw to second, instead of toward home, where Cerda was trying to score from first. The TinCaps nearly got Cerda at home anyway on a relay throw, but he was safe on a bang-bang play, scoring from first on a single to make it a four-run inning.

The TinCap defense was not particularly good in this game. Not only did Fort Wayne commit an error in the third (Olivier Basabe flat-out dropped a pop-up), but there a couple of other play that could have been ruled errors and more mental mistakes beyond that. That came on the heels of a three-error game for the TinCaps on Thursday. Manager Brian Esposito discussed the need for his team's handling of the ball to improve in the opening week of the season and it got better after, but it seems to have regressed this week.

Prior to that third inning, TinCaps starting pitchers (including Thursday's piggyback starter Jackson Wolf, who pitched five innings in relief of Blake Snell) had an 0.74 ERA in 24 1/3 innings in the series.

Fort Wayne drew within 4-3 in the fourth after Basabe lined to right field and the ball ticked off the glove of right-fielder Jack Rogers, bringing home Justin Lopez, who had singled. After Dayton answered with a tally in the fifth, the hosts drew within one again on Hassell's RBI single up the middle in the bottom half, knocking in Rosier, who had tripled down the right-field line, bringing the sizable Saturday crowd to its feet.

The Dragons broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning, helped along by hit batters from Fort Wayne's Luke Boyd and two walks from Sam Keating, who relieved Boyd mid-inning.

Mears, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk. He is 0 for 20 with 14 strikeouts this week after hitting five home runs in Lansing last week.

The game began with a one hour, 13 minute rain delay.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field, with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send southpaw ace Robert Gasser (1-2, 3.52 ERA) to the mound for his second start in the series. He gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk in four innings in the first game of the series. He got through three scoreless innings before giving up a home run to start the fourth.

The Dragons will counter with 22-year-old left-hander Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.20 ERA), their sixth starter of the week and the No. 21 recruit in the Cincinnati farm system, according to Fangraphs. Abbott has struck out 21 and given up one run in 11 innings over his last two starts.

