TinCaps Wrap: Dayton Dragons 1, TinCaps 0

It was another quiet night for the TinCaps offense on Friday as they were shut out by the Dayton Dragons, 1-0. The TinCaps have now scored just four runs in four games, all of them in Thursday night's 4-0 win.

It wasn't exactly a banner offensive night for the Dragons, either, as they didn't score a run until the top of the ninth, finally breaking a streak of 17 scoreless innings over Thursday and Friday's games. They've scored just seven runs over the first four games of this six-game set at Parkview Field, despite going 3-1 in that stretch.

TinCaps manager Brian Esposito suggested that keeping the Dragons off the scoreboard until the ninth inning might have obscured how much the TinCaps pitchers struggled on Friday night, combining to give up five hits and nine walks.

The TinCaps twice escaped trouble due to double-plays – Jose Torres grounded into a double play in the fourth inning after starter Noel Vela walked Allan Cerda to start the inning, and Ashton Creal, who led off the eighth with a walk, was making his way around second when Rece Hinds's fly ball to not-nearly-deep-enough right was caught by Angel Solarte. Creal had no chance of making it back to first in time to beat the throw, and he was the second out of the inning.

Catcher Brandon Valenzuela's arm also saved the TinCaps a number of times. He came into the game with six runners caught stealing (second-most in the Midwest League) and he added a seventh in the top of the first, catching Creal attempting to steal third for the first out of the game. Valenzuela picked Nick Quintana off of first for the third out of the fourth inning, caught Jack Rogers attempting to steal second in seventh and then provided the second out in the top of the ninth, catching Rogers attempting to steal second after the Dragon what proved to be the winning RBI single.

"When things aren't going well, you try to be creative. You walk nine guys, so all of the sudden there's a lot of traffic out there," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "(Valenzuela) did a nice job of neutralizing, with three (caught stealing), picks a guy off. When you're in those situations, you have to be able to do something, so kudos to him."

