Pregame: TinCaps (11-9) vs. Dayton Dragons (15-5)

The TinCaps are trying to salvage something from their series against the first-place Dayton Dragons this afternoon after dropping four of the first five games in the set. It's getaway day for Fort Wayne, which will embark on a 12-game, two-week road trip to Wisconsin and South Bend on Tuesday. Going into such a long road stretch after losing 5 of 6 at home would be less than ideal, so a win today is of paramount importance.

The good news for the TinCaps is their bats finally got going somewhat Saturday after they were shut out in three of the first four games of the series. Or, rather, one bat got going: Robert Hassell III's. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 11-5 loss and is now leading the league in batting average (.408) and OBP (.471). He'll be back in center field and batting second today and will try to extend his on-base streak to 21 straight games to open the season. Heading into this afternoon's contest, the TinCaps are 4 for 35 (.114) with runners in scoring position in the series and three of those hits are Hassell's. Fort Wayne desperately needs someone else to step up if it's going to notch a face-saving victory today.

For the series finale, the TinCaps are sending their ace to the mound for his second start of the week. Left-hander Robert Gasser, the No. 9 prospect in the Padres farm system, per MLB.com, has been excellent for three straight starts, but has run into some bad luck. His 3.52 ERA is good, but inflated because of an astronomical .421 opponent batting average on balls in play (the average is usually around .300 and anything above or below is in part a function of luck). Gasser roared through three innings in the series opener, but gave up a leadoff homer in the fourth, then surrendered two more runs on an error by first baseman Jack Stronach (to be fair to Stronach, it was a hot shot that was on him in a hurry, though he got a glove on it). Gasser's pair of excellent breaking pitches (a slider in the mid-80s and what looks like a slurve-type-pitch in the high-70s) have kept hitters off balance most of the season, but this will be the third time Dayton has seen him, so he will have to command them very well to keep getting those results.

The Dragons use a six-man rotation, so Gasser will not face former Notre Dame flamethrower Joe Boyle again. This time, he'll take on 22-year-old left-hander Andrew Abbott, the No. 21 prospect in the Cincinnati farm system, according to Fangraphs. Abbott has been excellent across three levels since getting drafted in the second round last year and is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in three starts this season. His last two starts have been utterly dominant as he's worked a combined 11 innings, striking out 21, walking four and giving up only six hits and one run. He worked six frames in his last outing, so the TinCaps can't hope he'll be pulled early for pitch-count reasons: they'll have to knock him out themselves. The Dragons are in first place largely because five of their six starting pitchers are among the Reds' top 42 prospects, according to Fangraphs, and that group has dominated Fort Wayne this week. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about Abbott:

"He throws a low-90s fastball from a high lefty arm slot that’s a tick or two faster than it was in 2020 (he was 92-94 mph early this spring), but would still benefit from another velocity bump. The heater plays up in large part thanks to his curveball, which sits in the 77-79 mph range with 12-6 movement. While the curveball is still his preferred secondary, his most improved offering by far is his changeup, which he throws harder and with more consistent sink than in previous seasons."

The TinCaps will get a boost to the bullpen today after the Padres sent 25-year-old reliever Wen-Hua Sung from Triple-A to Fort Wayne. The right-hander pitched all of last season with the TinCaps (only really the second half of the campaign after missing most of May, all of June and half of July with an injury), posting a 2.52 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 25 innings across 23 appearances. He throws hard, features a terrific splitter and should help Fort Wayne weather the early-season losses of high-leverage relievers Mason Fox and Alek Jacob to Double-A. He made four appearances in Triple-A to start this season and didn't get shelled, so it's likely he'll wind up in Double-A at some point relatively soon.

