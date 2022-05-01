TinCaps add reliever Wen-Hua Sung to bullpen

A familiar face returned to the TinCaps on Sunday when the Padres assigned right-handed reliever Wen-Hua Sung to Fort Wayne from Triple-A El Paso.

The 25-year-old Sung pitched for the TinCaps all of last season, missing most of the first half of the campaign with an injury before returning in mid-July. He made 23 appearances out of the bullpen and posted a 1-1 record with four saves and a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings. He was a big-time strikeout pitcher with 46 whiffs in those 25 frames (more than 16 per nine innings), though he also walked 15 and tossed 10 wild pitches.

Sung started this season at El Paso and made four appearances there, walking five and striking out six in six innings while giving up one run on four hits. He showed enough in Fort Wayne last year that he probably won't be with the TinCaps very long and will likely settle in Double-A San Antonio at some point this season, maybe sooner rather than later. For now, he'll bolster the back of the Fort Wayne bullpen, helping the TinCaps overcome the loss of dominant relievers Mason Fox and Alek Jacob to San Antonio.

The Taiwanese hurler made an appearance for Fort Wayne in his first day on the roster, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts and a walk in an 8-0 loss to Dayton. The righty sits 88-90 mph with his fastball and throws an outstanding splitter and a curveball that bends in at 77 mph. His stuff plays up because of a deceptive delivery and he gets plenty of swings and misses on the fastball despite middling velocity.

