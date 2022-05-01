TinCaps fall to Dragons, fifth loss in six games

The Dayton Dragons are leaving town and the TinCaps can't wait to see them go.

The first-place Dragons cruised to an 8-0 victory Sunday in the finale of a six-game series at Parkview Field as Fort Wayne's bats remained silent, managing only two hits. The TinCaps were shut out four times in the series.

The hosts lost five of the six games against Dayton and dropped to five games out of first after coming in only one game out of the top spot in the Midwest League East Division. They also came into the series leading the league in scoring, but were out-scored 26-9 in the set.

The TinCaps (11-10) are 2-7 against Dayton (16-5) and 9-3 against the rest of the league.

Sunday's game began like so most of the others in this series: with dominant pitching for Fort Wayne to start. Robert Gasser got his second start of the week and struck out the side in order in the first inning, blowing two hitters away with 93 mph heaters and then dropping a slider at 82 mph for the third whiff. The southpaw ace, making his fifth start of the season and third against the Dragons, eventually struck out the first four hitters he faced and retired the first five before running into trouble: Matheu Nelson doubled to left with two outs in the second and JV Martinez drove him in with a bouncing-ball single up the middle to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

Gasser flew through the third, but in the fourth he lost his release point somewhat and it cost him. After hitting Nelson with a pitch, the left-hander gave up back-to-back doubles to the deepest parts of the ballpark. Martinez ripped a two-bagger over Robert Hassell III's head in center that drove in two runs to extend the Dayton advantage to 4-0. The game's big blow came on a 92 mph fastball Gasser had left up and out over the plate.

Gasser's start followed a familiar pattern for Fort Wayne in this series. Outside of 2018 AL Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell, who made a rehab start with the TinCaps on Thursday, most of the TinCaps' starts this week followed a similar pattern: dominance to start, then trouble in the third or fourth innings.

A four-run lead was more than enough for Dayton starter Andrew Abbott, who was the fifth Dragon starter in the series ranked among the top 42 prospects in the Cincinnati farm system, according to Fangraphs. Abbott turned in the latest in a string of outstanding starts against the TinCaps. Sitting 93 mph with his fastball and dropping a 77 mph curveball, the Dayton left-hander zoomed through three perfect innings with six strikeouts, worked around a leadoff single in the fourth from Corey Rosier and then got Ripken Reyes to pop up with two on and two out in the fifth to keep the TinCaps scoreless.

Abbott eventually worked six shutout innings, striking out 10 and giving up only two hits. In his last three starts, he has pitched 17 innings with an 0.53 ERA and 31 strikeouts against five walks. He has struck out at least 10 in three straight outings.

TinCaps outfielder Robert Hassell III went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, making it the first time this season he has failed to reach base in a game. He had reached in each of Fort Wayne's first 20 contests.

Fort Wayne slugger Joshua Mears went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, the latest in a string of six difficult games for the league's home-run leader. After winning Midwest League Player of the Week last week, Mears went 0 for 24 with 18 strikeouts and a lone walk against the Dragons.

What's Next?

The TinCaps are off Monday and then embark on a 12-game, two-week road trip with six games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-8) and then six against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs, both of the ML West Division. The TinCaps beat South Bend in four out of six games in a series at Parkview Field in mid-April.

Fort Wayne will be back at Parkview Field on May 17 for the start of a six-game series against West Michigan.

dsinn@jg.net