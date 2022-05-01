TinCaps' struggles against Dragons continue; road trip coming up

The TinCaps ran into a buzzsaw this week in the form of the Dayton Dragons, who brought one of the best starting pitching staffs in the recent history of the Midwest League to Fort Wayne and twirled four shutouts in six games against the team directly behind them in the ML East Division standings.

The latest blanking came in the series finale Sunday, when the TinCaps lost 8-0 and only managed two hits at Parkview Field in their final home contest before a 12-game, two-week road trip begins Tuesday. The TinCaps went a combined 4 for 36 with runners in scoring position in the series, scored only 1.5 runs per contest and struck out 10 times in six innings against starter Andrew Abbott this afternoon in their fifth loss in six games. Abbott is one of five pitchers in the Dragon rotation who is among the top 42 prospects in the Reds farm system, according to Fangraphs. Four of those are in the top 30.

After getting thoroughly demolished over six games by the first-place Dragons and slipping five games back in the division standings (Fort Wayne entered the set one game out of the division's top spot), TinCaps manager Brian Esposito was asked whether he was just happy to see the Dragons get on the bus to head back to Dayton. He laughed at first, then grew serious, noting that facing talented hurlers like the ones the Dragons possess will only help Fort Wayne as it tries to develop talent which will ultimately play for the Padres. That is, after all, priority No. 1, even if it would be better for Fort Wayne's playoff hopes if Abbott and some of his fellow Dragon starters had been promoted by the time the teams meet again in late July.

TinCaps leadoff hitter Corey Rosier, who leads the league with 19 walks and reached base twice today – he broke up Abbott's perfect game with a single to lead off the fourth inning and also got hit by a pitch – concurred with his manager's message.

"Anytime you see quality arms, it's a challenge," Rosier said. "You want to play against the best to be the best. Seeing good pitches to hit and getting your best swings off is what's really important. ... It can definitely be pretty hard. You just have to find ways to find confidence over the course of a long season. Even if things aren't going your way, you just have to stay confident in yourself, trust your abilities and trust your offseason work."

Sunday was a particularly dismal performance from Fort Wayne's offense, which slipped from first to fifth in the league in team OPS over the course of the series, losing 117 points along the way (.832 to .715). The TinCaps only had one at-bat all afternoon with a runner in scoring position against Abbott and Co. and struck out 13 times while only walking twice. Top prospects Joshua Mears and Robert Hassell III combined to go 0 for 8 with six strikeouts and Hassell did not reach base for the first time in 21 games this season.

Likely no TinCaps player is looking forward to the day off Monday more than Mears, who suffered through maybe the most nightmarish series at the plate this reporter can remember in four seasons covering the TinCaps. The reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, who still leads the circuit in home runs, went 0 for 24 against the Dragons with 18 strikeouts and a lone walk. He whiffed all four times at bat this afternoon and was visibly frustrated in the dugout after the second of the quartet of K's. He seems to be searching at the plate, taking a couple of fastballs down the middle for called third strikes. If he can reset Monday and get hot again this week at Wisconsin, the Fort Wayne offense should roar back to life.

The TinCaps will play six games against the Timber Rattlers next week and then go to in-state rival South Bend the following week for six more before returning to Parkview Field on May 17. They depart still holding second place in the East Division with the second-best run differential (plus-18) in the whole league despite getting out-scored 27-9 on their six-game homestand. They'll use the day off to recharge and reset before the road trip.

"We're going to enjoy the night off tonight and then enjoy half the day off (Monday) before we head out to Wisconsin," Esposito said. "It's just business as usual. We want these guys to get away a little bit, enjoy their time, clear their minds a little bit and that's it, go play the game."

Twelve-game, two-week road trips have become more frequent in recent years after the minor leagues went to six-game series beginning with the 2021 season. The six-game series with one day off per week are a positive because of the reduced travel they facilitate and the sense of routine the schedule creates, but it also means there will be longer stretches away from home a few times per year. Fort Wayne is entering its first of two such stretches this year.

"It's just taking care of your body and finding ways to get away from the game sometimes too," Rosier said of dealing with the mental grind of a long road swing. "If you're constantly thinking about it, it can easily speed up on you, so finding ways to get your mind off it sometimes (is important), as well."

dsinn@jg.net