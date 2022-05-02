Colts to visit Parkview Field

The Indianapolis Colts will visit Parkview Field for the TinCaps' game against West Michigan on May 19 as part of the "Colts At Bat" tour, the TinCaps announced.

Running back Nyheim Hines, mascot Blue and Colts cheerleaders will represent the team at the game, which starts at 7:05 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to the game to participate in activities with the Colts.

Autographs from Hines and Blue will be available from 5:35 to 6:30 p.m. and the pair will throw out first pitches prior to the start of the game. Blue will participate in in-game promotions and there will be giveaways, a Colts Kids Club tent, and an NFL Play 60 zone

The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early to the stadium. The line for autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the tour remains on schedule. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Colts back to Parkview Field for a game,” Morgan Olson, TinCaps assistant director of marketing and promotions, said in a statement. “This is always one of our most popular games of the season and we can’t wait for Nyheim, Colts Cheer, Blue, and the rest of the Colts Events team to join us. We appreciate all that the Colts do off the field for our community.”

The Colts last visited Parkview Field in 2019, when running back Marlon Mack and defensive end Jabaal Sheard made the trip.

