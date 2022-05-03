TinCaps add Efraín Contreras to rotation

The TinCaps are welcoming an old friend back to their starting pitching rotation. Right-hander Efraín Contreras, 22, who pitched for the TinCaps at the Low-A level in 2019, has been assigned back to Fort Wayne and is scheduled to start Friday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the TinCaps announced this afternoon.

Fort Wayne used a five-man rotation last week against Dayton and rather than move someone out, it will add Contreras to the existing mix and make it a six-man staff. The righty will join Robert Gasser, Ryan Bergert, Noel Vela, Jackson Wolf and Danny Denz in starting this week.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Contreras was outstanding for Fort Wayne in '19 as a 19-year-old, going 6-6 with a 3.61 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings over 109 2/3 frames. He finished the campaign particularly strongly, going 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA over 32 2/3 innings in his final seven appearances.

In 2021, Fangraphs prospect expert Eric Longenhagen ranked Contreras as the No. 18 prospect in the Padres' farm system and had this to say about the Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, native:

"I saw him up to 97 (mph), sitting 93-95 during early innings and then settling in the 92-94 range later in outings. He had previously been 90-92, worked a lot with a plus changeup, and he averaged 10 K/9 and just over 2 BB/9 against low-level hitters at that velocity."

Unfortunately for Contreras, injury and the coronavirus pandemic have stalled his ascent through the minors. The 2020 campaign was canceled and after pitching in the fall instructional league that year he needed Tommy John surgery, knocking him out for the entire 2021 campaign. Still, the Padres remain high on the right-hander. Last year, San Diego stopped another organization from grabbing him in the Rule 5 draft (for minor-leaguers who have been in one system for five years without getting added to the 40-man MLB roster) by adding him to the 40-man roster. Contreras was also excellent in rookie ball in 2018 before joining the TinCaps and he has always been younger than most of the hitters he's faced, making the Padres' fascination with him understanable.

Because so much time has elapsed since Contreras last pitched in a minor-league game, the Padres have likely instructed the TinCaps to work him back in slowly and he will probably be on a pitch limit for his first handful of starts. Once he is back to 100%, he could move up the minor-league ladder quickly if he pitches as well as he did at the end of 2019.

