TinCaps' struggles continue in loss

The TinCaps were shut out for the fifth time in seven games Tuesday, losing 9-0 in the opener of a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

Fort Wayne (11-11) led the Midwest League in runs scored as of April 26, but has since scored only nine runs in seven games and lost six of those contests.

The Timber Rattlers (13-9) broke the game open with six runs in the fifth inning. After TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert retired the first two hitters in the frame, the next seven in a row reached.

Jarryd Dale and Brandon Valenzuela had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne and Midwest League home run leader Joshua Mears broke an 0-for-29 slump with a single in the ninth.

Prior to the game, the TinCaps added right-handed pitcher Efraín Contreras to their rotation. He is the No. 16 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs, and will pitch Thursday.