TinCaps shut out again, lose seventh of eight

The TinCaps' offensive struggles have followed them from Parkview Field to Grand Chute, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, they were shut out for the sixth time in eight games and third in a row, falling to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-0 in the second matchup of a six-game series.

The TinCaps (11-12) led the league in runs as of April 26, but have tallied only nine runs in their last eight games and have lost seven of those contests, including the last five in a row.

It's the first time the franchise has been shut out in three consecutive games since before it was known as the TinCaps, beginning in 2009.

The game was scoreless into the sixth inning. In the top of the frame, Jarryd Dale singled and moved to second on a wild pitch for Fort Wayne. Justin Lopez delivered a two-out single, but Dale was thrown out at home trying to score the go-ahead run.

In the bottom half, reliever Edwuin Bencomo replaced starter Jackson Wolf with one out. Bencomo, who came into the game with a 1.46 ERA, gave up hits to three of the next four batters and the Timber Rattlers (14-9) pushed across two runs.

Wolf was excellent for a second consecutive appearance, working 5 1/3 shutout innings while striking out six, walking three and giving up only one hit. Over his last two outings, he has tossed 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames and surrendered only three hits while striking out 13.

Lopez and Dale had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne and Robert Hassell III added a single a walk. Hassell is fifth in the league in OBP at .434.

