TinCaps snap 5-game losing streak

Anthony Vilar ripped a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning to put the TinCaps in front and they went on to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-3 at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The game was tied at 1 entering the ninth. TinCaps slugger Joshua Mears got hit by a pitch to start the inning and a Jarryd Dale walk and Justin Lopez single loaded the bases. With two out, Vilar's hit broke the tie. Ripken Reyes added an RBI single to make it 4-1.

The Timber Rattlers (14-10) pushed across two runs in the ninth, but Wen-Hua Sung struck out Darrien Miller with the bases loaded to end the game.

Corey Rosier gave the TinCaps (12-12) a 1-0 lead in the sixth when he belted his second home run of the season. It was the first run the TinCaps had scored in 32 1/3 innings after being shut out in their previous three games.

Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela struck out 10, walked none and gave up only three hits in a season-high five innings.