TinCaps lose wild game to Wisconsin in 9th

A pair of TinCaps relievers gave away a ninth-inning lead against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday and Fort Wayne lost 3-2 at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, falling for the eighth time in 10 games.

TinCaps outfielder Corey Rosier notched an RBI infield single in the top of the ninth to give his team a 2-1 lead, but Wisconsin scored two runs in the bottom half as Fort Wayne's Nick Thwaits and Luke Boyd failed to record an out.

A single, a double and a walk off Thwaits loaded the bases and a wild pitch brought Joe Gray Jr. in with the tying run. Boyd then entered the game and unleashed another wild pitch, letting Zavier Warren come home with the winning tally.

Rosier had two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk for Fort Wayne (12-13).

TinCaps starting pitcher Efraín Contreras pitched for the first time since 2019 and gave up one run in an inning of work while walking three. Reliever Brandon Komar pitched 4 2/3 scoreless frames while giving up just one hit.