TinCaps lose big lead, game to Cubs

The TinCaps let a five-run lead get away in the opener of a six-game series against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs and lost 9-7 on Tuesday at Four Winds Field, their 11th loss in 13 games.

Fort Wayne (12-16) slipped four games below .500 for the first time this season after its fourth consecutive defeat.

The TinCaps led 7-2 after 5 1/2 innings thanks to RBI doubles for Robert Hassell III, Joshua Mears and Angel Solarte and a two-run homer for first baseman Jack Stronach, his second of the season. Hassell had three hits and is leading the league in batting average at .364.

South Bend struck back with four runs in the sixth and another in the eighth to knot the score at 7. In the ninth, first baseman Matt Mervis hit a two-run walk-off homer, his second home run of the game. It was the second walk-off loss in a row for Fort Wayne and third in the last four games.