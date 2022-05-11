TinCaps loses 5th straight

The TinCaps climbed back to from a three-run deficit to tie the game Wednesday against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field, but lost 6-5 despite notching eight hits and eight walks. It was their fifth loss in a row and 12th in the last 14 games.

Fort Wayne (12-17) trailed 5-2 in the seventh, but Joshua Mears knocked in Ripken Reyes on a sacrifice fly and Jarryd Dale and Angel Solarte chipped in RBI singles to even the score at 5.

In the bottom of the inning, the Cubs struck back with a single, a walk and a Fabian Pertuz RBI groundout off reliever Sam Keating to take the lead for good.

Fort Wayne's Anthony Vilar and Corey Rosier walked in the eighth to put the tying run on second with one out, but Hassell popped up and Mears struck out to end the threat.