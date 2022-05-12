TinCaps snap 5-game losing streak

The TinCaps snapped a five-game losing streak behind six shutout innings from left-hander Noel Vela and a big night for leadoff hitter Corey Rosier, who blasted a two-run homer, walked and scored twice in a 5-0 win over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field on Thursday.

Fort Wayne (13-17) won for the just the third time in 15 games. It scored all five of its runs in the third and fourth innings, taking the lead for good when Rosier raced home on a wild pitch in the third. Brandon Valenzuela followed with an RBI single to right and a Jarryd Dale groundout made it 3-0.

Rosier completed the scoring in the fourth with his third home run of the season.

Vela needed little support as he struck out eight, walked one and scattered four hits. The 23-year-old left-hander has thrown 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings and has whiffed 18 with one walk in his last two starts. He leads the Midwest League with an 0.34 ERA.