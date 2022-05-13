TinCaps pitching pounded in loss

Robert Hassell III blasted a two-run home run, but the TinCaps fell to the South Bend Cubs 11-2 on Friday at Four Winds Field, their 13th loss in the last 16 games.

Fort Wayne (13-18) pitching gave up a season-high 21 hits and eight members of the Cub lineup had multi-hit performances. Designated hitter Yohendrick Pinango blasted a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in six.

The TinCaps took the lead in the top of the first on Hassell's sixth home run of the season. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick is second in the Midwest League with a .356 batting average and third in on-base percentage at .430.

The Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the first and then took the lead for good in the third on a Fabian Pertuz RBI single off starter Efraín Contreras, who gave up three runs on seven hits in three innings.