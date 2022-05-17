TinCaps top Whitecaps, 5-4, in return to Parkview Field

The TinCaps returned from a miserable road trip on which they won just two of their 12 games to the friendlier confines of Parkview Field and got a 12-game homestand started with a victory tonight.

Angel Solarte's go-ahead RBI in the single in the seventh brought Jarryd Dale home from second and propelled Fort Wayne to a 5-4 triumph over visiting West Michigan in front of an announced crowd of 2,925. It was just the fourth win in the last 19 games for the TinCaps (14-20).

The game-winning rally started with an erratic stretch from Whitecaps reliever Jared Tobey, who threw eight straight balls to walk Dale and Brandon Valenzuela. Tobey settled in against Solarte and got ahead 1-2, but the Fort Wayne right-fielder then reached out and dumped a single into shallow left, bringing Dale home with what turned out to be the winning run.

Dale walked twice, singled twice, knocked in a run, scored one and stole a base. Valenzuela walked twice and singled in the third inning. The TinCaps pounded 12 hits and drew six walks in all.

The TinCaps were in the game late in large part because of newcomer Matthew Acosta, who was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier in the day. Acosta, a first baseman/outfielder, hit a go-ahead home run 366 feet to right-center in the sixth inning to give the TinCaps a 4-3 lead, doubled and scored a run in the fourth and added an infield single in the seventh.

Acosta was 0 for 12 over his final three games with Lake Elsinore, but had ripped three home runs over the previous two contests, May 11 and 12. Tonight's three-hit performance was his first such game since April 9.

Fort Wayne jumped in front in the first inning thanks to an energetic performance from left-fielder Corey Rosier, who ripped a singled to center, stole second and then stole third. The pair of thefts give Rosier 14 this season, tied for second in the league, in 15 attempts and meant he was in position to take advantage when Dale clubbed a Baltimore Chop up the third-base line for an RBI infield hit and a 1-0 TinCaps lead.

The lead was short-lived as West Michigan's Wenceel Perez clobbered a long two-run homer to right-center in the top of the second. Perez took a second at the plate to admire his work before flipping his bat and trotting around the bases. It was the first of two home runs Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert would surrender – Jake Holton added a solo shot in the third to put the Whitecaps up 3-1.

Bergert didn't have his best stuff, giving up seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He battled through 4 1/3 innings, but left with two on and one out. Reliever Nick Thwaits kept the TinCaps within two, striking out back-to-back hitters to escape the jam.

Fort Wayne closed the gap in the fourth when Ripken Reyes laced a deep fly ball to right-center that scored Acosta and allowed Reyes to race all the way to third with a triple. It was the first of four straight innings in which the TinCaps scored a run and they knotted the score at 3 in the fifth on a Valenzuela double play after Robert Hassell III had walked and Dale had singled to put runners on the corners.

Reyes went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, his first three-hit game since Sept. 12.

Acosta's home run put the TinCaps in front in the sixth, but the Whitecaps leveled the score again in the top of the seventh with a double and a single off Fort Wayne reliever Felix Minjarez. The rally was quelled there, however, thanks to Valenzuela, who threw out leadoff hitter Corey Joyce stealing second after Joyce had singled in the tying run. It was one of two runners Valenzuela cut down in the game and the highly-touted backstop has now thrown out more than 40% of the runners who have tested him this season (17 of 42).

Minjarez pitched two innings and gave up one run to earn the victory.

Fort Wayne left the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth, but Luke Boyd got Colt Keith to line out to left with Joyce on third to end the game and earn his second save.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf (1-1, 4.21 ERA) to the mound. Wolf had thrown 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs on six hits in six innings in his most recent start. He will take on 21-year-old right-hander Keider Montero (1-0, 5.52 ERA), the No. 34 prospect in the Detroit farm system, who pitched five shutout frames in his last start.

