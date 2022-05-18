TinCaps fall to Whitecaps, 9-0, after rain delay

The offensive struggles that characterized the TinCaps' last home series returned tonight in the second game of their 12-game homestand.

Fort Wayne managed only three hits, two from newly-promoted Matthew Acosta, and gave up 14 in a 9-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field. The TinCaps have been shut out in five of their last eight home games since April 26.

The defeat sent Fort Wayne (14-21) back into last place in the Midwest League East Division by itself. The TinCaps and Whitecaps entered the night tied for fifth in the six-team division.

TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf had good stuff, flashing terrific break on his curveball and slider, a darting changeup and a fastball that plays faster than its 89-90 mph average because of the effectiveness of the off-speed pitches, but he struggled to control the heater especially and gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out seven and took the loss to fall to 1-2.

The Whitecaps (15-20) scored a single run in four straight innings from the third through the sixth. They did not pile up hard-hit balls, but they did take their share of free passes from Fort Wayne pitching (the TinCaps walked seven and hit two batters) and made noise on the bases, advancing on two wild pitches and a passed ball and stealing four bases.

TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela came into the game throwing out more than 40% of runners trying to steal on him this season (he leads the league with 17 runners caught stealing) and cut down a pair of Whitecaps in the first game of the series Tuesday, but struggled tonight, getting crossed up a couple of times with Wolf on the mound. On one of those cross-ups, Valenzuela appeared to get hit on the shoulder with a fastball (he seemed to think a breaking ball was coming) and looked to be in some pain. He stayed in the game.

Acosta laced a single to left in the second for the TinCaps' only hit in the first seven innings and also dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line to beat the shift in the eighth. It was Acosta's second game with the TinCaps and he is 5 for 7 with a home run, a double and a terrific diving stop at first base for an out in the fifth.

The West Michigan pitching staff set down 16 of the final 18 Fort Wayne hitters. TinCaps star Robert Hassell III came into the game second in the league in OBP at .416, but went 0 for 4 tonight, failing to reach base for just the third time in 35 games this season. It was the first time all season neither Hassell nor leadoff hitter Corey Rosier reached base.

A 70-minute rain delay preceded the start of the game.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela (1-0, 0.34 ERA), one of the hottest pitchers in all of baseball, to the mound. Vela has the lowest ERA in all of Minor League Baseball. In his last two starts, the 23-year-old lefty has thrown 11 shutout innings and struck out 18 while walking one. The Whitecaps will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Jordan Marks (0-3, 6.33 ERA).

