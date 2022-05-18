TinCaps get much-needed win to open homestand

The TinCaps are finally back at Parkview Field after their longest road trip of the season and they played tonight as though they were glad to be home. After losing 10 of 12 on their trip (and 15 of the last 18 overall), Fort Wayne got its 12-game homestand underway with a 5-4 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a game that saw the hosts collect 12 hits and draw six walks.

Now that Fort Wayne is back home, manager Brian Esposito said it can get back to working on its craft at the ballpark on a more regular basis.

"I'm not so worried about sleeping in my own bed as I am getting on the field and working on the things we need to work on," the first-year manager said. "Hotel beds are nice too, but more field time is even nicer. ... It's tough to work on your deficiencies on the road and it's even tougher when you have a stretch of two weeks on the road.

"We're going to be super intentional with how we get some things done. It's a great stretch of work days."

Esposito had a discussion with his team before the game in which he pushed the TinCaps to get back to playing the aggressive style that had made them successful early in the season, when Fort Wayne (14-20) started 10-5. Leadoff hitter Corey Rosier took that advice to heart and got the home team off to a flying start tonight, ripping a single to center to open the bottom of the first and immediately stealing second and then third on back-to-back pitches. That put him in position to score the game's first run when Jarryd Dale chopped a grounder down the third-base line for an infield hit. Rosier is now fourth in the league in stolen bases with 14 and has only been caught twice.

"Our thing here is we want to score first," Esposito said. "We talk about being ready to come out of the gates and score first. The mentality that Ros has at the top of the lineup, he just embodies that. Today was an example of that."

The TinCaps' early lead didn't last long and they fell behind 3-1 after West Michigan belted a couple of home runs off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert. But reliever Nick Thwaits came in and pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts to keep the game close and the hosts scored single runs in four straight innings from the fourth through the seventh to go back in front.

One of those runs in the middle innings came on a towering home run to right-center from lefty-swinging call-up Matthew Acosta, who was playing his first game in Fort Wayne after being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier in the day. Acosta had an outstanding debut, going 3 for 4 with a double, the homer and two runs scored, his first three-hit performance since April 9.

Acosta said his main aim in Fort Wayne is to win.

"It's great to have individual goals and wants and needs and trying to do well, but at the end of the day, it's just helping this team win," the 24-year-old outfielder/first baseman said. "They were struggling a little bit, but it's good to get a W on the first night. ... All I'm thinking is bring in some hustle and effort and that's all I did today."

Acosta's home run put the TinCaps in front 4-3, but the Whitecaps knotted the score in the top of the seventh on a double and a single off right-hander Felix Minjarez. They might have gotten more, but catcher Brandon Valenzuela cut down leadoff hitter Corey Joyce trying to steal second, one of two runners Valenzuela threw out in the game.

The 21-year-old backstop already led the league in runners caught stealing and has now thrown out 17 in 42 attempts, a better than 40% success rate in a league that has made it harder to hold runners on by instituting a pace-of-play rule limiting pitchers to two pick-off throws per batter (on the third pick-off throw, the runner will advance a base unless he is picked off). Valenzuela has not had a good start to the season at the plate (though he did walk twice and single tonight), but he has been arguably Fort Wayne's most valuable defensive player.

"He does a lot of work focusing on his exchange," said Esposito, who played catcher in the professional ranks for 13 years, including three games in the minor leagues. "One thing I remember from my playing days is if you get a grip on the ball and you get a chance to throw it, you're going to put yourself in a better position than most. He really focuses his entire day and doing his drill work on the strength of his exchange.

"If you go back to that Dayton series to open the season, there were a couple throwing errors high and wide, it was rushed, didn't have a great grip on the ball. He hunkered down from that series on and has done a really great job from there. Our pitchers are also doing a much better job of giving him an opportunity to throw guys out."

After opening the homestand with a win, the TinCaps have an opportunity for a reset. They can put the miserable early-May stretch behind them and get back to playing the brand of baseball that helped them get off to a hot start in April. It's still early in the season and nothing about how the rest of the year will play out is set in stone. Fort Wayne will be at Parkview Field for the next two weeks and it can play itself back into contention with a strong performance in that stretch.

