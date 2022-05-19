TinCaps blown out by Whitecaps

Baseball is a frustrating game.

The TinCaps seemed to have some positive momentum for the first time in weeks after a win in the opener of their 12-game homestand Tuesday, a victory that came in the aftermath of a candid discussion between manager Brian Esposito and his players about the need to get back to playing aggressive baseball.

That momentum evaporated Wednesday and it was the West Michigan Whitecaps who were the aggressor in a 9-0 TinCaps loss at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,256, many of whom stuck it out through a 70-minute rain delay that pushed the start of the game back until almost 8 p.m.

It was a game with few bright spots for Fort Wayne, which managed only three hits, went down within three batters in seven of the nine innings and surrendered 14 hits, seven walks and two hit batters to the Whitecaps. West Michigan won easily despite going 4 for 17 with runners in scoring position. In sum, it was a game the TinCaps would just as soon forget. The good news: they have 10 games remaining on the homestand.

One of the few positives was first baseman Matthew Acosta, who had his second straight strong game since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore. The 24-year-old went 2 for 3, laid down a perfect bunt single in an effort to get a rally going in the eighth inning and made a spectacular diving stop at first base in the fifth inning that might have mattered significantly if the game had been close in the late innings, especially because West Michigan scored a run in that fifth inning and Acosta's play likely prevented a crooked number.

Acosta is 5 for 7 at the plate in his two games with the TinCaps after going 0 for 12 over his final three contests with the Storm. He has a home run, a double, a couple of runs scored and seems to be capable of playing first base, despite being used most often as an outfielder at the lower level. First base will likely be his primary position with Fort Wayne as the team's outfield is already loaded with Robert Hassell III, Corey Rosier, Angel Solarte and Ripken Reyes (and Joshua Mears, whenever he returns from the Development List).

"It's getting there, I didn't play too much (at first base) down there," Acosta said of his time in Low-A. "The comfortability is getting a little better. Still here and there have to work on some things, especially throwing, but I'm going to do my best over there every day."

It was a difficult night for the rest of the Fort Wayne lineup, which combined to collect only one hit – a Solarte single to lead off the eighth – and drew just one walk. It was the first time all season Hassell and Rosier both went a full game without reaching base and it's the fifth time the TinCaps have been shut out in their last eight home games.

Fort Wayne's pitching staff was also less than perfect. Starter Jackson Wolf had decent stuff, getting swings and misses on his fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, but had trouble commanding it and a trio of relievers also struggled to find the plate, each giving up runs. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who was extolled on this blog for his defensive performance as recently as Tuesday, had a rough night, getting crossed up a couple of times with Wolf on the mound and watching West Michigan steal four bases on him without throwing a runner out. On one of the cross-ups, Valenzuela appeared to get hit in the shoulder by a Wolf fastball (he looked to be expecting a curveball). He waved the trainer away and stayed in the game, but his health is something to watch going forward.

The loss dropped the TinCaps back into the cellar of the Midwest League East Division one night after they had climbed into a tie for fifth with these Whitecaps. This was not where Fort Wayne expected to be after a roaring 10-5 start to the campaign, but 16 losses in 20 games will dampen even the hottest start. The TinCaps will try to wipe this game from their minds as quickly as possible and recapture the mindset they had in a Tuesday's win over the rest of the series with the Whitecaps.

