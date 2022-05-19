TinCaps fall to West Michigan, 4-2

Noel Vela's magic ran out and the TinCaps' struggles continued tonight.

The Fort Wayne left-hander, who came into the game riding a string of 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, lasted only 2 2/3 frames and gave up four runs, including a pair of home runs, sending the TinCaps to an early deficit from which they never recovered in a 4-2 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,512, the largest of the season so far.

It was Fort Wayne's 17th loss in the last 21 games and second in a row after winning the opener of a 12-game homestand Tuesday.

The game's decisive moment came in the sixth. The TinCaps, trailing 4-1 entering the frame, pushed across a run when outfielder Olivier Basabe grounded to the left side with two runners on and the ball got through shortstop Trei Cruz and into left field. It could have been a double play, but the ball was to Cruz's right and he tried to play it off to the side to try to get the throw to second off more quickly. Instead, it turned into an error and Jarryd Dale came around to score his second run of the game.

Fort Wayne capitalized on a West Michigan defensive miscue again later in the inning when, with runners on first and second, catcher Anthony Vilar grounded to third. Third baseman Corey Joyce hesitated, looking at second before deciding to throw to first. He waited too long and Vilar beat the throw by an eyelash to load the bases.

That brought slugger Justin Lopez to the plate with the tying run on second base and only one out, but in maybe the biggest play of the game he bounced to third, setting up a 5-2-3 double play that snuffed out the rally. Lopez, Fort Wayne's all-time RBI leader, was visibly frustrated as he crossed first base after being thrown out.

Robert Hassell III, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, struck out with two runners on in the fifth and ninth, including a whiff with the tying run on first in the final frame to end the game. He reached base in 32 of Fort Wayne's first 34 games, but has not done so in the last two contests and is 0 for 12 with two walks in the last three games.

The TinCaps were in the game in the late innings in large part because of yeoman's work out of the bullpen from right-hander Brandon Komar. Komar entered the game in relief of Vela in the third and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out six, walking none and giving up only two hits. He utilized his changeup very effectively and turned in a nice bounce-back performance after giving up six runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance, a start in South Bend.

Vela came into the game sporting an 0.34 ERA, the best in all of Minor League Baseball among pitchers who had thrown a minimum of 25 innings entering the night. In his two starts on the Fort Wayne road trip, he had tossed 11 shutout innings, striking out 18 and walking only one. He didn't have the same stuff tonight, striking out only one and walking two while surrendering four hits. His scoreless innings streak ended after 17 1/3 frames when Ulrich Bojarski led off the third inning with a home run to left-center. After a single and a walk, Jake Holton delivered the game's big blow with a three-run homer well over the wall in left-center and on to the concourse. Vela needed 60 pitches (only 31 strikes) to get through those 2 2/3 innings as efficiency continues to the biggest flaw in his performances. His ERA is now 1.55, seventh in the Midwest League.

Dale and designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela provided most of the Fort Wayne offense as Dale went 2 for 4 and scored both runs and Valenzuela singled and walked twice. Fort Wayne managed only five hits and has just eight in the last two games.

Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch twice for the TinCaps. He has been plunked six times this season, tied for third in the league.

Leadoff hitter Corey Rosier took a walk in the fifth, his league-leading 29th free pass of the season.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Efraín Contreras (0-1, 6.75 ERA) to the mound. Contreras pitched for Fort Wayne when it was a Low-A team and last pitched at Parkview Field on Sept. 2, 2019. The Whitecaps will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Carlos Guzman (1-2, 5.76 ERA).

