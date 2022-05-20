TinCaps beat West Michigan, 10-5, behind eight-run inning

The TinCaps' offense finally broke out of its month-long doldrums with an eight-run second inning that propelled Fort Wayne to a 10-5 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps tonight at Parkview Field in front of the first sellout crowd of the season, announced at 8,045.

It was just the fifth victory in the last 22 games for the TinCaps (15-22), who ascended out of sole possession of last place in the Midwest League East Division and into a tie for fifth with the Lansing Lugnuts.

The Lugnuts were Fort Wayne's opponent on April 24, the last time the TinCaps scored at least eight runs in a game.

The TinCaps have won multiple games in a series for the first time in four sets after dropping 5 of 6 in three straight.

Fort Wayne came to the plate in the bottom of the second trailing 2-0 after starting pitcher Efraín Contreras surrendered a two-run homer to West Michigan first baseman Jake Holton in the first inning. It was the third home run in the series for Holton, who came into Tuesday with two long balls in 27 games this year.

The big second inning began auspiciously with back-to-back singles from Brandon Valenzuela and Matthew Acosta. Olivier Basabe ran into some bad luck when he hit a line-drive rocket directly at the shortstop for the first out, but the TinCaps broke up the shutout with back-to-back walks to Jack Stronach and Reinaldo Ilarraza.

The bases-loaded walk was Ilarraza's first RBI of the season. He added a run-scoring single in the seventh, his first hit of the season in 24 at-bats. The utility player has only seen action in 10 games this year.

Ripken Reyes, the lineup's No. 9 hitter followed Ilarraza and delivered one of Fort Wayne's biggest hits in weeks, ripping a double halfway up the wall in right-center. He missed a grand slam by a few feet, but drove in two runs to put the TinCaps in front 3-2.

From there, the floodgates opened: Corey Rosier singled over a drawn-in infield, Robert Hassell III lined a single the other way down the left-field line, Jarryd Dale walked and Valenzuela yanked a double into the right-field corner to drive in two. In all, 10 straight hitters either hit the ball hard or walked to open the inning and the TinCaps sent 12 to the plate in the frame to set a new season-high in runs scored in an inning.

The Whitecaps chipped away at its deficit to make the game closer in the late innings. Contreras was chased shortly after giving up a home run to Wenceel Perez in the fourth and West Michigan added two more runs in the fifth thanks in large part to a triple from Colt Keith.

But the Fort Wayne bullpen did its job. After giving up the two runs in the fifth, Edwuin Bencomo retired six straight Whitecaps to finish his outing, then Felix Minjarez struck out three in two scoreless innings. Minjarez came into the game fourth in the league in strikeouts per nine innings among pitchers with at least 15 innings of work. Luke Boyd finished off the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Fort Wayne notched 10 hits, surpassing its total from the previous two games combined (nine), and also drew eight walks, three of them from Stronach.

Valenzuela reached base three times, including two in the second and drove in a pair. He's been on base nine times in the series after coming into the series batting .186.

Hassell, the league's fifth-leading hitter, came into the game 0 for 12 in his last three contests, but bounced back with a 2-for-5 performance tonight, driving in a run, scoring another and notching his 14th steal of the season. That's good for fourth in the league and he has not yet been caught.

Acosta's blistering start at High-A continued as he went 2 for 4, scored a run and knocked in another with a deep sacrifice fly to left in the eighth. The outfielder/first baseman is 7 for 15 with three runs scored and two RBI in four games since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

Rosier reached base three times, including his league-leading 30th walk of the season in the eighth.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Robert Gasser (1-4, 4.45 ERA), the No. 14 prospect in the San Diego farm system according to Fangraphs, to the mound. Gasser was hit hard in his last start, surrendering five runs on nine hits in five innings against the South Bend Cubs, but he threw six shutout frames in his previous outing. The Whitecaps will counter with terrifically-named 21-year-old right-hander Dylan Smith (3-3, 3.54 ERA), who has given up one run in 10 innings over his last two starts.

