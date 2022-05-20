TinCaps' struggles continue in 17th loss in 21 games

The TinCaps' loss to West Michigan on Wednesday was difficult, a blowout defeat after an hour-long rain delay that halted the fledgling momentum the team had following a win Tuesday to open the homestand.

Thursday's 4-2 defeat to the Whitecaps at Parkview Field was frustrating in a different way. In this game, the TinCaps had plenty of opportunities to secure what could have been a galvanizing bounce-back triumph, even after falling 4-0 in the early going. They put multiple runners on base in the fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth and were mostly unable to cash in, going just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base.

It was the latest punchless effort in a string of 21 games that has seen 17 Fort Wayne losses and it spoiled a sparking performance from the bullpen, which worked 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out eight without a walk. Reliever Brandon Komar through 4 1/3 shutout frames and struck out five and Fred Schlichtholz worked the final two frames.

"The bullpen got it done, they gave us a chance to win, they held it firm and we needed to do a better job on offense," manager Brian Esposito said. "We had a lot of ducks on the pond, two situations where we can't get a runner in from third, soft contact on both of them. ... We gotta do a better job."

The sixth inning was the turning point in the game, a golden opportunity for the TinCaps to take control. Trailing 4-1 entering the frame, they put runners on first and second with nobody out after a Jarryd Dale single and Brandon Valenzuela walk. That pair combined to get on base five times in the game and had three of Fort Wayne's five hits.

The Whitecaps then gave the TinCaps a gift as Olivier Basabe's potential double-play grounder to short turned into a run when it snuck under Trei Cruz's glove and into left. That made it 4-2 with runners on the corners and still nobody out. The next play was arguably the biggest of the game: Fort Wayne first baseman Matthew Acosta hit a chopper toward first and Valenzuela, running on contact, tried to score from third. The throw came home and the tag was applied high, but Valenzuela was called out, stopping the TinCaps from drawing within a run and notching the first out of the inning for West Michigan. Esposito came charging in from the third-base coaching box to argue the call, but to no avail.

The Whitecaps again tried desperately to give the game to the TinCaps later in the inning, turning a harmless Anthony Vilar grounder to third into a single when Corey Joyce couldn't decide where to throw the ball and eventually fired late to first. That loaded the bases with one out for slugger Justin Lopez, the franchise's all-time RBI leader, but he grounded into a rare 5-2-3 double play, ending the inning. It was that kind of night for the TinCaps, who couldn't take advantage of a bevy of West Michigan miscues.

Fort Wayne also squandered chances in the fifth and the ninth, leaving two runners on in each inning. On both occasions, centerfielder Robert Hassell III struck out swinging with two on and two out to end the inning, swinging over the top of a curveball in the fifth and whiffing on a high fastball to end the game. Hassell, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, has been one of the league's best hitters all season, but is suffering through his first real rough patch, going 0 for 12 over the last three games. The 20-year-old Hassell had reached base in 32 of Fort Wayne's first 34 games, but has not done so in either of the last two contests. He seems to be somewhat unsure of himself at the plate right now for the first time this year, although he also has not had a day off yet this season and might be cured with one or two days of rest.

Hassell has had a tremendous campaign and will likely finish the season in Double-A San Antonio, but there is still some work for him to do at the plate before he gets promoted.

"I think he's gotta show consistency of impacting the baseball hard," Esposito said. "We've seen flashes of it, he continues to find barrels and put balls in play, but I think just before he goes to be able to solidify that approach and really get himself in a position to hit every single at-bat and let the hammer fly when he needs to, I think that's the last component for him to kind of get out of here."

After another tough loss, Fort Wayne's red-hot 10-5 start to the season feels further away than ever. The TinCaps are now a season-high eight games below .500 and mired in last place in the Midwest League East Division. There are still nine games left on this homestand and if Fort Wayne is going to dig out of this hole and contend later in the summer, it has to take advantage of them.

"It's just about coming in every day and continuously having a good routine and preparation," said Dale, who had two hits tonight and has been on base seven times in the series. "(Wednesday) it was kind of tough with that (70-minute) rain (delay before the game), a lot of players kind of got down on themselves, out of that routine. It's just about staying focused before the game and continuing to get your work in. We'll continue to do that and see where that takes us."

