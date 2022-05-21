TinCaps offense breaks out in win

The old adage in baseball is hitting – good and bad – is contagious. The TinCaps have offered some strong evidence of the truth of that aphorism this season: in the campaign's early stages, Fort Wayne scored 10 runs in four of its first 15 games, including twice in seven-inning contests.

Then, the hitting dried up. The TinCaps went nearly a month (April 24 until May 19) without scoring double digits and got shut out five times in a string of eight home games.

Tonight, the offense finally broke out of its month-long slumber, collecting 10 runs on 10 hits with eight walks and a pair of hit batters added in. It was a complete performance: every member of the lineup scored at least one run and eight of the nine TinCaps reached base at least twice. The one who did not, Ripken Reyes, notched arguably the biggest hit of the game, a two-run double off the wall in an eight-run second inning that missed being a grand slam by a few feet.

The result was a 10-5 Fort Wayne victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field that evened the six-game series at two games apiece and pushed the TinCaps out of last place in the Midwest League East Division and into a tie for fifth with Lansing. Everyone caught the hitting bug tonight.

"It's all about finding that one-through-nine mentality," manager Brian Esposito said. "The next man up's gotta get the job done and it is contagious. When guys start to see things go we gain momentum. I'm glad it was in our favor, usually it's the other way around as of late, but we were able to get it tonight."

Esposito was especially pleased with Fort Wayne's ability to cash in its opportunities when they presented themselves. After letting a bevy of chances slip away in a 4-2 loss Thursday, the TinCaps pushed across a run with a runner on third and less than two outs seven times in eight chances. That was a point of emphasis from Esposito before the game and it was the latest example of the team responding when he stresses an issue. That's happened multiple times this season and it's indicative of a team that is tuned into its manager. It's also indicative of a team that is willing to be coached, which means it does not have to be consigned to an also-ran fate this season despite its difficult stretch of 17 losses in 21 games before tonight.

"The momentum is a real thing," catcher Brandon Valenzuela said. "We just need to keep doing our thing, keep working on what we need to work on and everything's going to be all right."

Valenzuela is an example of the ways in which doing the work pays off. He had a difficult start to the season at the plate, hitting just .186 coming into this series with a batting average on balls in play of barely .250, indicating some poor luck. Some hitters would have started expanding the strike zone and pressing, but Valenzuela continued to take his walks (his 16.2% walk rate is eighth in the league among qualified players) and is finally starting to see results. He has been on base nine times in the last four games and had a double, single and walk tonight. His bat coming around is crucial for this lineup as it needs someone in the middle capable of knocking in the productive top of the order. Esposito said Valenzuela is doing a better job handling fastballs recently.

"These guys are all learning from what they're experiencing," the first-year manager said. "You only know what you know and when the game punches you back a little bit, it's a matter of 'what are you going to do differently?' ... (Valenzuela) was a guy who just needs to get in a better position to hit and be on time. Timing and rhythm is everything and when he does that, you saw today he's able to drive the ball."

It helped that Fort Wayne's most formidable hitter, 2020 No. 8 overall draft pick Robert Hassell III, broke out of his mini-slump tonight and collected a pair of singles, including an RBI knock in the second that broke an 0-for-13 drought. He also stole a base, his 14th theft of the season without being caught once. It's possible the Padres' No. 3 prospect (according to Fangraphs) just needed a little bit of a mental rest – he was moved from center field to designated hitter tonight.

Hassell was on the field taking extra batting practice this afternoon (he was joined by a group of teammates doing the same) and that subtle change to his routine plus the position shift for one night might have been enough to put him on the other side of his first real down period of the season.

"He plays hard every day," Esposito said. "He's an everyday guy, he hasn't had a day off. ... He's a guy who's putting up good numbers, been consistent all year and he's still out there trying to hone his craft and get better at what he's doing. He gets pitched tough. When you're identified as the guy not to beat us in the lineup, they're going to go after you with everything they've got. It's a good experience for him, experiencing things he's probably going to experience at the next level and levels to come."

The TinCaps have not won back-to-back games since April 23-24, but will have a chance to do so Saturday with ace Robert Gasser on the mound. Although they've dug themselves a significant hole in the standings (they sit 10 1/2 games behind Dayton at the end of play tonight), there is still plenty of season left. If they can return to the form that helped them get off to the franchise's best start since 2009, they could close the gap through the dog days of the season.

"We can make a run at this, even being down seven games under .500," said Esposito, who commended his players before the game today for continuing to battle through the recent rough patch. "We saw flashes of it early in the season so we know what we're capable of doing. ... Guys showing up and wanting to get better, that's what it's all about."

dsinn@jg.net