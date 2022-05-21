TinCaps shut out again in loss to Whitecaps

The TinCaps' bats, which sputtered to life with 10 runs on 10 hits and eight walks Thursday, stalled again tonight, managing only four hits and a pair of free passes in a 1-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 7,651, the ballpark's second consecutive sellout.

It was the second shutout in the last four games for the Fort Wayne offense, sixth in the last 11 home contests and ninth this season. The loss dropped the TinCaps back into the cellar in the Midwest League East Division at 15-23.

"(The Whitecaps) did a nice job, so it's tough," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "We're impacting the baseball, we (hit) some barrels today, it was just a matter of were we able to get it done with runners in scoring position?"

The TinCaps went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position one night after going 5 for 15.

The game's only run came in the fourth inning, when West Michigan right-fielder Jake Holton jolted a 3-0 fastball from TinCaps left-hander Robert Gasser over the wall in left-center for a home run. Holton came into the series against the TinCaps with just two home runs in 27 games this season, but has blasted four in five games this week.

"He's just patient and knows what he can hit well," Gasser said of Holton. "Today I grooved a fastball in and he was ready for it. I tip my cap, that's baseball, but you have to be sharp with him."

Gasser worked six innings for the second time in three starts, giving up the one run on two hits while striking out six. He struggled to find the strike zone, especially early in the game, but worked around four walks to deliver a quality start. He needed 87 pitches to get through those six innings and Esposito said he would have liked to have seen his ace get even deeper into the game.

"Mostly I just liked that he was competing," Esposito said of the 22-year-old southpaw. "I'd like to see Gasser pound the zone with his fastball a little bit better. For me, he pitched well, but with the stuff he has, in a game like tonight, I would have liked to have seen him pitch into the eighth inning. That's a game where if his fastball command is a little bit sharper and he's able to (throw) strike one and get ahead and not fall behind some of the guys 3-0 and then battle back, those are great opportunities to pitch yourself into the eighth inning. ... He's got really good stuff, just go after hitters with strike one."

Gasser kept his team in the game and the TinCaps had chances to tie the game or go in front in the fifth, sixth and eighth. In the fifth, Ripken Reyes popped up to second with runners on second and third and two outs; in the sixth Matthew Acosta popped out to shortstop with two on and two out; in the eighth, Robert Hassell III ripped a line drive to deep left that was caught on the warning track with the tying run on second and one out. After Hassell was unable to bring in the run, Jarryd Dale walked and red-hot Brandon Valenzuela got a chance to play the hero. The designated hitter fouled off a bevy of pitches and then took a 2-2 slider on the outside corner for strike three. He was very unhappy with the call and seemed to have a legitimate gripe: the pitch went around the plate and did not catch the corner. Reyes, on second base at the time after getting hit by a pitch and advancing on a sacrifice bunt, jumped up and down in frustration after the called third strike.

So it has gone for the TinCaps in recent weeks: a fair amount of hard-hit balls, but just not enough big hits in big moments. As his team struggles to score on a consistent basis, Esposito has tried to ensure his players look at the big picture.

"You just continue to find the joy in the journey," the first-year TinCaps manager said. "At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to become a major-league player. In order to even have a chance as a major-league player, you have to impact the baseball, you have to hit things hard, you have to barrel the baseball.

"It's not always what your batting average was at High-A, a lot of it's going to be on the progress you've made year to year based on how hard you're hitting the ball. ... Exit velocity, chase rate (the percentage of pitches outside the strike zone at which a batter swings), these are all real numbers guys have to start looking at as they continue to enjoy this journey. Batting average isn't everything, but you can go break your bat 10 times in a week and be batting .300 and think that's all said and done. Just continue to fight, continue to hit the ball on the barrel, those things will eventually play in your favor."

The TinCaps got three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, two from Nick Thwaits and one from Ramon Perez.

Hassell stole his 15th base of the season, tied for fourth in the league. He has not been caught.

Reyes got hit by a pitch for the seventh time this year, tied for second in the league; he has been hit three times in the last three games. He also got hit 11 times in 19 games at High-A last season.

What's Next?

These teams meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m., the lone day game in the series. The TinCaps need a win to split the set. Fort Wayne will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-3, 4.97 ERA) to the mound after he gave up three runs on a pair of home runs over four innings in the first game of the series Tuesday. The Whitecaps will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Ty Madden (1-3, 5.08 ERA), the No. 32 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, who gave up three runs in five innings against Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

