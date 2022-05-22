Pregame: TinCaps (15-23) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (17-21)

At some point, the TinCaps' luck has to change.

On Saturday night, coming off a galvanizing 10-5 victory over West Michigan on Friday in which Fort Wayne pounded 10 hits and drew eight walks to score in double figures for the first time almost a month, the TinCaps suffered a deflating 1-0 loss and slipped back into last place in the Midwest League East Division. It was deflating not only because it was Fort Wayne's second shutout in the series and sixth in the last 11 home games, but also because the TinCaps had a bevy of hard-hit balls that refused to fall in for hits. Take for example Robert Hassell III's frozen rope to left with the tying run on second in the eighth that was caught near the warning track.

That's baseball, of course, sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way. But for the TinCaps it has been refusing to do so for a large chunk of the season. Fort Wayne's team batting average on balls in play is just .278, tied for the lowest in the league. The average BABIP over a full season is about .300 and anything significantly under that suggests poor contact or poor luck. Without exact exit velocity data for the TinCaps, it's difficult to know for sure, but at least anecdotally it seems as though luck deserves the lion's share of the blame. On top of that, the TinCaps are 3-6 in games decided by one run, an area in which anything less than a .500 winning percentage indicates bad luck, as well.

Manager Brian Esposito is pleased with the way his team is working on a day-to-day basis and his message in the face of what feels like an onslaught of tough breaks is to embrace the grind.

"We just continue to show up," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said. "I don't think there's really much to say. I think they know the demeanor of the team, I think they know my personality. We shower well, we wash it off and we show up the next day ready to compete. ... These guys want to show up and get better every day, that's the good thing about them. Win, lose or draw, they still come back and still try to work hard."

The TinCaps have lost three of the first five games of their series against the Whitecaps, but have a chance to earn a split this afternoon in the finale, which appears as though it will be contested under dark skies.

On the mound for Fort Wayne as it tries to earn that split is right-hander Ryan Bergert, who is making his second start of the week. Bergert, the No. 16 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, has struggled somewhat recently, going 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA over his last three starts, giving up three home runs in 13 2/3 innings in those outings. His command has not been great in those starts – he's walked two in each of them – but he had a run of success early in the season in which he walked only one hitter total over three starts, suggesting he does possess the ability to command the ball at a higher level. The TinCaps squandered a quality start from Robert Gasser, who gave up one run in six innings, last night and Bergert would love to match his rotation mate and give the offense a chance to redeem itself.

The Whitecaps will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Ty Madden, who faced Bergert on Tuesday. Madden was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and is the sixth-ranked prospect in the Tigers' farm system, per MLB.com. He throws a fastball that touches the upper 90s and has a stable of secondary pitches:

"His mid-80s slider (is) an effective swing-and-miss pitch with late bite," MLB.com says. "He has shown progress with an upper-70s curveball as a potential third pitch, and also throws a fading low-80s changeup."

The TinCaps got to Madden for seven hits, two walks and three runs in five innings Tuesday on the way to a 5-4 win. Leadoff hitter Corey Rosier stole two bases off him and Fort Wayne will likely be inclined to run again if it has the chance; West Michigan's defense has proven somewhat iffy in this series and any opportunity to put pressure on it is one the TinCaps will try to utilize.

Now if some of those hard-hit balls could just turn into hits.

