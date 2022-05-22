TinCaps fall to West Michigan, 8-0, in series finale

The TinCaps looked like they might be starting to leave their offensive doldrums behind them when they scored 10 runs on 10 hits and eight walks on Thursday.

Instead those hitting woes immediately returned and Fort Wayne has not scored a run since.

The last-place TinCaps dropped the finale of their six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-0 at Parkview Field this afternoon. It was the second straight shutout for the Fort Wayne bats, who were held scoreless three times in the six-game series this week and have failed to push across a run in seven of their last 12 home games.

The TinCaps (15-24) slipped a season-high nine games below .500 after losing four of the six games against West Michigan. They have dropped four consecutive series and have lost 19 of their last 24 games after a 10-5 start.

Sunday's game was one to forget for the TinCaps, who managed only three hits and committed four errors in a game they trailed from the fourth batter onward. Fort Wayne went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and were 0 for 10 in such situations over the last two games of the series after going 5 for 15 Friday.

TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert, the No. 16 prospect in the Padres' farm system, touched a season-best 96 mph with his fastball, but gave up three runs on four hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. Wenceel Perez gave the Whitecaps (18-21) all the offense they would need with an RBI single in the first inning; Perez hit .348 in the series and drove in eight runs.

Fort Wayne left-handed reliever Danny Denz permitted an inherited runner to score in the fourth and in the fifth surrendered a long two-run home run to right-fielder Jake Holton that pushed the TinCap deficit to 5-0. It was Holton's fifth long ball in the series, tied for the most in a series in the Midwest League this season with Joshua Mears, who went deep five times against Lansing in late April. Holton homered in four straight contests to finish the series; he had only two home runs in 27 games coming into this week.

The TinCaps' lone offensive highlight came from Corey Rosier, who drew a pair of walks to extend his league lead in free passes to 31.

More than 6,600 fans packed Parkview Field this afternoon, sending the attendance for the weekend to more than 22,000.

What's Next?

The TinCaps (and the rest of the Midwest League) have Monday off before returning to action Tuesday, when they open a six-game series against the defending Midwest League champion Quad Cities River Bandits, a Kansas City Royals affiliate. The series opener will at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf (1-2, 4.11 ERA) to the mound. Wolf gave up two runs in five innings in a start against the Whitecaps on Wednesday.

dsinn@jg.net