Another tough offensive night, loss for TinCaps

The TinCaps made a change in their lineup tonight, moving Jarryd Dale into the leadoff spot after he led the team in on-base percentage over the last three weeks at .418. Usual leadoff hitter Corey Rosier, the Midwest League-leader in walks and runs scored, moved to the No. 2 spot, while Robert Hassell III, who has hit second all season, slid into the No. 3 slot.

For manager Brian Esposito, the move was about matchups against lefty Quad Cities starter Rylan Kaufman.

"We faced a lot of left-handers as of late and those two guys at the top of the lineup (Rosier and Hassell) are back-to-back lefties, so I thought it might give us a different look facing a lefty to start off with," Esposito said. "Just to see how he would deploy his pitches for the guys down below. It was going to give (No. 4 hitter Brandon Valenzuela) a chance to see how he was going to pitch a right-hander, so if those guys do get on he has some exposure to what that looks like."

The move worked to perfection in the first inning, with Dale drawing a walk and Valenzuela knocking him in later in the inning with a single. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, that was most of their offense in the game and they fell 3-1 in the opener of a six-game series against the River Bandits at Parkview Field while collecting only three hits in total.

It's been that kind of stretch recently for the TinCaps' offense, which has gone one step forward and two steps back for much of the last month. Fort Wayne has lost 20 of its last 25 games, three in a row and has managed only one run on 10 hits combined in those last three defeats.

The latest loss came against a Quad Cities pitching staff that, despite the outstanding performance tonight, is still last in the Midwest League in ERA at 5.36.

Fort Wayne pitching has not been great this season – the TinCaps have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 10th in the 12-team circuit – but there have been plenty of games in this dismal May in which TinCaps hurlers did well enough to win and the bats simply did not come through.

Tonight was one of those nights. Starter Jackson Wolf got off to a rocky start, giving up two runs before recording an out. Instead of letting his outing spiral out of control, he bore down and worked 5 2/3 innings while striking out a career-high eight. After walking the first two hitters he faced, he issued only one more. It takes some mental fortitude to recover after that kind of start and Wolf displayed it tonight.

"Just the compete in there, it's easy to mail it in when you're not having the start (you want)," said Esposito. "He was able to bounce back and compete and that's what you want to see. You want to see guys finish what they start and he got us deep into the game."

Wolf struck out six of the last nine hitters he faced and then came out of the game after giving up a two-out single in the sixth. Reliever Brandon Komar picked up right where the starter left off, retiring the first nine hitters he faced, six by strikeout. He pitched the rest of the game, saving the Fort Wayne bullpen for the week ahead.

In his last two appearances, both long relief appearances, the 23-year-old Komar has pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out 13, walked one and given up only two hits. His off-speed pitches are particularly impressive and he got a boatload of swings and misses on them tonight.

"Beginning of the year, starting out slow, I was a little all over with a lot of my pitches," Komar said. "With team meetings, I've really focused in on pound the zone, pound the zone and good things will happen."

Esposito, too, noted that Komar has much been more aggressive and has done a good job attacking hitters early in counts to get ahead. That was certainly true tonight as Komar got into an outstanding rhythm, working quickly and keeping the TinCaps close. The right-hander spent much of last season at Double-A and was likely disappointed to get placed back in High-A to start this season. After a rough start to the year – he had a 7.25 ERA after a difficult appearance May 14 – he is as locked in as the TinCaps have seen him. A promotion could quickly follow a couple more appearances like tonight.

Still, despite the work of Wolf and Komar, who combined for nine innings, one run, 15 strikeouts, one walk and two hits after the first four batters of the game, the TinCaps lost again. Their last eight hitters in a row were set down and they struck out 12 times, including three for Hassell, who was very unhappy with the call on a looking punchout in the sixth.

Esposito noted his team is hitting the ball hard and getting some bad luck and that is certainly true: Adam Kerner laced a line drive to center with two outs and a runner on third in the seventh, but it was caught and Quad Cities shortstop Tyler Tolbert robbed Rosier and Matthew Acosta of hits with terrific defensive plays on barreled baseballs. At some point, however, the TinCaps need to find a way to turn the luck in their favor, otherwise it's going to be a long summer in the Summit City.

"Our mindset is just to compete and give our team the best chance of winning," Komar said of the pitching staff. "Whether that's minimizing walks, minimizing extra-base hits, keeping the defense active, good tempo and getting our guys back in the dugout so they can get the bats going."

The arms did their job tonight. The offense has to hold up its end of the bargain.

