Pregame: TinCaps (15-24) vs. Quad Cities (14-25)

The TinCaps got a much-needed day off Monday after losing the final two games of their six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps last week via shutout. Fort Wayne has been shut out in seven of its last 12 home games and, after leading the league in runs and OPS as recently as April 26, it has slipped to ninth in the 12-team league in both categories.

But now it's a new week and the TinCaps have another series of six straight games at home, this time against the defending league champion Quad Cities River Bandits, a Kansas City Royals affiliate. The River Bandits, who were the league's best team almost wire to wire last season, have not been nearly as successful this year, mired in fifth place in the Midwest League West Division. The TinCaps are currently occupying the cellar in the East, though they have a better record than Quad Cities overall.

To start the series, the TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf to the mound. Wolf struggled with his command in his start against the Whitecaps, walking a season-high four hitters on the way to giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings and taking a loss. He's 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA this season and Fangraphs recently ranked him the No. 24 prospect in the Padres' farm system, noting his slider would be above average in the majors right now:

"(Wolf is a) funky, low-ish slot lefty with uncommon athleticism and flexibility for a 6-foot-7 guy," Fangraphs prospect expert Eric Longenhagen wrote. "His stuff is below-average, with his fastball only sitting in the upper-80s most of the time. His slot creates tailing action on his heater, his slider has big, long, glove-side break but could use more power, and Wolf has consistent arm-side feel for his change. Wolf’s command, deceptiveness, and fiery on-mound presence are what galvanize the entire package."

The River Bandits will counter with 22-year-old left-hander Rylan Kaufman, who will be making just his second start at High-A. He struggled in Low-A last season, going 2-5 with a 5.95 ERA and then posted a 5.49 mark in 19 2/3 innings this season at the same level. But the Royals promoted him in mid-May and he went five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) while striking out eight and walking three, in his first start with the River Bandits. He sits in the low-to-mid 90s with his fastball and has a solid breaking pitch, but his command is not quite there yet.

Kaufman will face a TinCaps lineup that managed only seven hits combined in its two weekend shutouts against the Whitecaps. There was a shakeup in the lineup this afternoon as Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III, who have hit in the top two spots in the order all season, were moved to Nos. 2 and 3 while Jarryd Dale got the leadoff slot. Dale has a .500 OBP over his last six games with a 23% walk rate and the TinCaps are hoping he can provide something of a spark right away. That's not to say Rosier was doing anything wrong at the top of the order: the outfielder leads the league in walks.

The TinCaps have Reinaldo Ilarraza in right field today next to Hassell in center and Rosier in left. Fort Wayne is still waiting on the return of outfielder Angel Solarte, who suffered what looked like an ankle injury sliding into second against West Michigan. Manager Brian Esposito said Monday Solarte was "days away" from returning, which has to be considered a positive outcome for Fort Wayne – he had to be helped off the field after his injury and an IL stint appeared very likely.

Esposito did not have such a definitive timetable for the return of slugger Joshua Mears, who was placed on the Development List on May 16 after struggling through a brutal two-week road trip. MLB rules state a player must remain on the Development List for at least seven days, so Mears could now theoretically return any time the Padres decide he's ready. The DL is not for injured players or disciplinary issues, so it's likely Mears is just getting a break to mentally reset after his struggles in late April and early May.

