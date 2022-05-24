TinCaps fall to Quad Cities, 3-1, in series-opener

The TinCaps' offense sputtered for the third consecutive game and they opened their six-game series against Quad Cities at Parkview Field tonight with a 3-1 defeat.

Last-place Fort Wayne managed only three hits and has combined for just 10 in the last three games. The TinCaps have lost 20 of their last 25 games, including three in a row.

The River Bandits (15-25) jumped in front at the outset against TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf. Wolf, who handed out four walks in his previous start, walked the first two hitters tonight. Shortstop Tyler Tolbert led off the game with a walk, but Wolf immediately picked him off. Tolbert took off for second as the ball reached first baseman Matthew Acosta and was safe at second when Acosta's throw to second was mis-handled. Tolbert was credited with a stolen base on that play and then stole third, giving him a league-leading 20 steals this year without being caught.

Tolbert came into score on a ground ball to third and Wolf's other walk, to Peyton Wilson, bit him when catcher Luca Tresh singled sharply to left, bringing Wilson around from second to increase the visitors' early lead to 2-0.

Wolf settled in after his difficult start, working his way through 5 2/3 innings while striking out a season-high eight, including six of the last nine hitters he faced. He mixed a fastball in the high-80s with an effective curveball in the low 70s and a slider in the high 70s to keep the River Bandits off balance and Fort Wayne in the game. He walked only one after giving the first two batters of the game and retired eight in a row during one stretch.

The TinCaps answered Quad Cities' early flurry with a rally of their own in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Jarryd Dale opened the bottom of the frame with a walk. After back-to-back strikeouts, catcher Brandon Valenzuela lashed a single to right-center on the same pitch as Dale took off trying to steal second base. Dale raced around second, headed to third and then was waved home by TinCaps manager Brian Esposito. The throw home was late and Dale slid in safely with a rare score from first on a single.

Dale was in the leadoff spot tonight for the first time this season after Corey Rosier spent the first six weeks of the campaign there. Rosier hit second tonight, while Robert Hassell III slid down to third after hitting second all year. Dale came into the night leading the TinCaps in OBP over the last 18 games with a .418 mark and was at .500 in the six-game series against West Michigan last week. He went 0 for 3 tonight with a walk and a run scored. Rosier, who came into the game leading the league in walks and runs, was 0 for 4.

The run Fort Wayne scored in the first inning was its first tally in 19 frames after getting shut out in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Whitecaps. After that encouraging start to the game, however, Quad Cities starter Rylan Kaufman retired 10 in a row. Of those 10, the most improbable was a rocket from Rosier leading off the fourth that Tolbert snagged at the top of a perfectly-timed leap.

Tolbert played an outstanding defensive game, robbing not only Rosier, but also Matthew Acosta. In the seventh, Valenzuela led off with a single for the TinCaps and Acosta followed with a blistering one-hopper to Tolbert's right. The shortstop sprawled that direction and snagged the ball, flipping to second for a force that dampened Fort Wayne's chances of a rally. Acosta was also robbed leading off the fifth on a line drive directly at the third baseman.

TinCaps reliever Brandon Komar retired nine straight hitters to start his outing. He eventually pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven, including four in a row during one stretch. Komar has pitched 7 2/3 shutout frames with 13 strikeouts, one walk and two hits in his last two appearances.

The last eight Fort Wayne hitters went down in order.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela (1-1, 1.55 ERA) to the mound. Vela is fifth in the Midwest League in ERA, but gave up four runs, including a pair of home runs, in 2 2/3 innings in his most recent outing. The River Bandits will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (2-4, 6.75 ERA), the No. 30 prospect in the Kansas City farm system.

dsinn@jg.net