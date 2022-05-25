Pregame: TinCaps (15-25) vs. Quad Cities (15-25)

To put it mildly, the TinCaps are struggling.

Fort Wayne opened its six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss, the team's 20th defeat in its last 25 games and third in a row. In those last three losses, the TinCaps have combined for one run on 10 hits and they did not tally a run after the first inning in the series-opener.

The silver lining from Tuesday's matchup for Fort Wayne was the pitching: starter Jackson Wolf and reliever Brandon Komar combined to strike out 15, walk four (Wolf walked the first two batters of the game and then just one more in 5 2/3 innings) and surrender only four hits while saving the rest of the Fort Wayne bullpen for the rest of the series after it got significant work in the six-game set against West Michigan last week.

Tonight, Fort Wayne left-hander Noel Vela tries to top Wolf's start and bounce back from his first really difficult outing of the season, which saw him give up four runs, including a pair of home runs, in 2 2/3 innings against the Whitecaps on Thursday. Coming into that appearance, the 23-year-old southpaw had the best ERA in all of Minor League Baseball at 0.34. His rough start ballooned that mark to 1.55, though that is still good for sixth in the Midwest League. Vela's velocity was down somewhat in the start against the Whitecaps – after he touched 96 mph with his fastball in a couple of his earlier starts this season, he sat around 91 mph in that outing, which might have contributed to some of the hard contact he surrendered. It's worth watching whether he has a couple of extra ticks on that heater tonight compared to last week.

The River Bandits will counter Vela with 22-year-old lefty Caden Monke, who will be making his first start in two seasons as a professional after 18 appearances out of the bullpen. He has taken losses in each of his last two appearances, including an outing against the Dayton Dragons last week in which he surrendered three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Monke, a former Arkansas reliever, throws a fastball that hits 94 mph and pairs with a slider and developing changeup. His command is somewhat shaky, which has kept him in the bullpen so far, but the Royals are high on him. His appearance today likely won't last more than four innings (his longest outing of the season to date) and the River Bandits will have 23-year-old right-hander Charlie Neuweiler ready to go out of the bullpen for a long relief appearance. Neuweiler, a 23-year-old right-hander, is the No. 30 prospect in the Kansas City farm system and is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA this season. Here is what Fangraphs had to say about the 2017 fifth-round pick.

"He doesn’t throw all that hard, but Neuweiler’s control and command are both improving and his heater sinks enough to keep hitters from destroying it every time he misses. He also has two great secondary pitches in a knuckle slurve that spans a pretty wide velocity band from the upper-70s to the low-to-mid-80s, and a change with late bottom that spins so little I’ve got it classified as a splitter."

The lefty on the mound to start for the River Bandits means the TinCaps can once again go with Jarryd Dale at the top of the lineup tonight. Dale supplanted usual leadoff hitter Corey Rosier, the league's leader in walks, on Tuesday because manager Brian Esposito wanted a right-handed hitter facing lefty Rylan Kaufman to start the game rather than the lefty-swinging Rosier. Rosier is in the No. 2 hole again tonight after debuting there Tuesday. Another lefty, Robert Hassell III, went from second in the order to third Tuesday and will get the night off tonight for the first time this season. Hassell is hitting .301 overall and is second in the league in hits, but is just 3 for 26 with eight strikeouts and no walks over his last six games. A rest seems like it could help him significantly. Rosier will move over to play Hassell's usual spot in center and Reinaldo Ilarraza will play left in place of Rosier.

That is, if there is a game played at all. There is significant rain in the forecast and it would not be surprising if the start of this contest were delayed. The skies are ominously dark over Parkview Field about half an hour before the scheduled start time of 6:35 p.m.

