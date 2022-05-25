TinCaps Roster Update: Bullpen shake-up

The TinCaps made a bevy of roster moves Wednesday afternoon before their game against the West Michigan Whitecaps, which was rained out. Fort Wayne's bullpen got a significant shake-up in the process, with a pair of key arms going on the shelf and two pitchers coming down from Double-A San Antonio to replace them. Here's a breakdown of each of the moves:

RHP Felix Minjarez to the Development List: Minjarez has been one of the more effective long relievers in the Midwest League this season, going 4-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 17 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander spent all of last season at High-A and was marginally effective, posting a 4.19 ERA in 73 innings, but exploded to start this year, striking out the first nine hitters he faced to open the season. While he cooled off somewhat in late April and early May, he still has the fourth-best strikeout rate in the Midwest League among pitchers who have faced at least 65 batters this season at 15.4 per nine innings. In his last four appearances, Minjarez got past his mini-slump from earlier in the season and surrendered just one run in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, three hits and five walks. In short, a trip to the Development List – used to take a player off the roster for non-injury and non-disciplinary reasons – is not as easy to explain for Minjarez as it was for slugger Joshua Mears, who was placed on the list after struggling mightily through early May. Minjarez will have to spend a minimum of seven days on the list and it's unclear when he might return.

Fred Schlichtholz to the 7-day Injured List: One of the most senior members of the Fort Wayne roster, the 26-year-old Schlichtholz was assigned to the TinCaps from the Arizona Complex League on May 14 and made two appearances with Fort Wayne, striking out five and giving up five hits with no walks in four shutout innings. He is an interesting case as he started the 2021 season at Double-A after spending all of 2019 at High-A (1-0, 3.97 ERA in 32 appearances), but was sent to Fort Wayne in the middle of the '21 campaign. He struggled in Double-A and High-A last season, posting a 5.84 combined ERA with 39 strikeouts and 24 walks in 44 2/3 innings. The southpaw didn't make his official season debut until May 15 and now is hurt despite not appearing in a game since Thursday. He came to Fort Wayne in the first place this year because right-handed pitcher Adam Smith went on the IL on May 13. There is still no timetable for Smith's return.

Gabe Morales sent from Double-A to High-A: Morales, a 23-year-old left-hander, was a late-season call-up to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore last season and he made six appearances out of the bullpen with the High-A club, posting a 5.40 ERA despite 27 strikeouts and no home runs in 16 2/3 innings. Morales walked 14 in those innings and command hurt him at Double-A to start this season as well: he gave out 21 free passes in 22 innings in San Antonio. Morales' lack of control has held him back for much of his professional career, putting a ceiling on an arm that has excellent stuff on paper with a mid-90s fastball and a couple of solid breaking pitches. That's a starter's repertoire and Morales had his chance to start a couple of games at Double-A, but he will likely slot into the bullpen with Fort Wayne, though his relief appearances will likely not be of the one-inning variety. Right-hander Brandon Komar has been making quasi-starts out of the bullpen, but he has pitched 7 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts in his last two appearances, so a promotion might be in his future, opening a role for Morales. The lefty could also make an occasional spot start.

Dwayne Matos sent from Double-A to High-A: Matos, a 21-year-old right-hander spent all of last season at Low-A, going 1-4 with a 5.12 ERA in 77 1/3 innings over 20 appearances (15 starts). He was assigned to San Antonio straight out of spring training this year, but struggled mightily there, going 1-1 with a 12.00 ERA in 15 innings while striking out just eight, walking 13 and giving up a whopping 22 hits for an astronomical 2.33 WHIP. The 6-foot-1, 155-pound Matos was a starter in Double-A, but walked nine in 5 2/3 innings in his last two outings and he will probably enter the bullpen with Fort Wayne, possibly competing with Morales and Danny Denz for one of the long relief spots vacated by Minjarez or (potentially) Komar.

