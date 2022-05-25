TinCaps suspended after 2 1/2 innings; doubleheader set for Thursday

The TinCaps trailed Quad Cities 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday at Parkview Field when the game was suspended because of rain.

The teams will resume that contest tonight at 5:35 p.m. at Parkview Field and will play it to a full nine innings. After a 30-minute break, tonight's regularly-scheduled contest will begin and will last seven innings.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value.

The TinCaps (15-25) have lost 20 of their last 25 games and fell behind early Wednesday. Starter Noel Vela surrendered three runs in a 29-pitch first inning; a two-run double from River Bandits catcher Luca Tresh on a hanging curveball was the frame's big blow.

Vela, who came into the game sixth in the Midwest League in ERA at 1.55, served up a 93 mph fastball over the middle of the plate to right-fielder Juan Carlos Negret in the second inning and Negret crushed it to left-center for a solo homer and a 4-0 lead.

The TinCaps got two runs back in the bottom of the second when Jack Stronach singled off Quad Cities starter Caden Monke and catcher Adam Kerner blasted a two-run homer 401 feet to the lawn seats in left-center, Fort Wayne's first home run since May 17.

Kerner's homer was the second of his professional career in 59 games and first since Aug. 13. The catcher was a late fill-in after starting backstop Brandon Valenzuela was scratched from the lineup less than two hours before first pitch.

The River Bandits (15-25) added a run on two hits in the top of the third and the bottom of the inning started with a light drizzle falling. Ripken Reyes started the frame with a single and Corey Rosier got hit by a pitch in the elbow to put two on with one out.

As Rosier was grimacing in pain along the first-base line, the skies opened up and a torrential downpour drenched the field, ending the night's action with Matthew Acosta due up, representing the tying run.

Fort Wayne had left-hander Danny Denz warming up in the bullpen for most of the game Wednesday as Vela worked his way in and out of trouble and it's likely Denz will "start" the resumed game Thursday, with 22-year-old right-hander Efraín Contreras (0-1, 7.04 ERA) starting the second game. Contreras is the No. 19 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs.

The River Bandits had right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (2-4, 6.75 ERA) ready to make a long relief appearance tonight after Monke's start and he will probably take the mound to face Acosta. Quad Cities is slated to start 23-year-old right-hander Noah Murdock (0-0, 5.29 ERA) in the nightcap. Murdock stands 6-foot-8.

