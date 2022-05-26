Doubleheader pregame: TinCaps (15-25) vs. Quad Cities (15-25)

Fort Wayne and Quad Cities saw their game Wednesday suspended because of rain, leaving the teams to play a doubleheader this evening at Parkview Field.

The first game of the twin bill will be the continuation of the suspended game, which was in the bottom of the third inning with the River Bandits leading 5-2, though the TinCaps had runners on first and second, one out and red-hot Matthew Acosta coming to the plate. That game will be played in its nine-inning entirety starting at 5:35 p.m. and then there will be a 30-minute break before the start of the second game, which will last seven innings, in accordance with MiLB rules on doubleheaders.

Fort Wayne had left-hander Danny Denz warming up in the bullpen for most of the game Wednesday as starter Noel Vela worked his way in and out of trouble and it's likely Denz will "start" the resumed game tonight. Denz has struggled recently, giving up at least one home run in five straight appearances, and his ERA is 12.42 for the season overall. If he does not take the mound first for Fort Wayne tonight, the TinCaps could go with Gabe Morales or Dwayne Matos, spot starters/long relievers who got assigned to Fort Wayne from Double-A San Antonio earlier this week.

The River Bandits had right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (2-4, 6.75 ERA) ready to make a long relief appearance Wednesday after Caden Monke's start and he will probably take the mound to face Acosta.

The TinCaps plan to start 22-year-old right-hander Efraín Contreras in the second game. Contreras will be making his fourth appearance after a long layoff because of Tommy John surgery and his command has not quite returned, even if his velocity has. In his first three starts off the Injured List, he has a 7.04 ERA and has surrendered five walks and two home runs in 7 2/3 innings, admittedly a very small sample size. His last time out, he only walked one in 3 2/3 innings, but gave up a pair of homers and hit two batters. Despite those struggles, he was recently ranked the No. 19 prospect in the San Diego farm system by Fangraphs, which had this to say about the fourth-year pro who was excellent at Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019:

"(After his surgery) he again sat 92-94 mph, with his changeup not quite as dynamic as it was at peak. It’s too early to worry about that, as we’re only talking about a few innings at this point. The takeaway is that Contreras’ arm strength has basically returned post-op. This doesn’t appear to be one of those cases where a guy totally reshapes his body during (Tommy John) rehab and comes back shot out of a canon in the direction of the big leagues. Instead, it looks like Contreras will spend (2022) trying to find that changeup and pitch his way into five- and six-inning shape so he can compete for an (MLB) rotation spot next spring."

The River Bandits will send 23-year-old right-hander Noah Murdock to the mound in the second game after Murdock struck out a season-high seven in five innings in his last start, against the East Division-leading Dayton Dragons. Murdock does not yet have a decision and has a 5.29 ERA this season, but he has some good stuff, including a fastball that touches 97 mph, a sinker and a solid curveball. He stands 6-foot-8 and all of those pitches play up because of the angle at which they are bearing down on hitters. Here's what Fangraphs had to say about the pitcher they ranked the No. 33 prospect in the Kansas City farm system.

"His four-pitch mix is headlined by a fastball and curveball that pair like fine wine and American cheese. Sinkers and big curveballs tend not to play great off one another because the latter becomes easy to identify out of hand, but Murdock’s size means the look hitters get at him is anything but typical."

The TinCaps have lost 20 of their last 25 games entering tonight, including three in a row. It remains to be seen what their second-game lineup tonight will look like, but the first game's order did not include Robert Hassell III (rest) or Brandon Valenzuela (late scratch), two of the team's best hitters. I wouldn't be surprised to see Hassell (his night off taken care of Wednesday) get inserted into the first game pretty early to give Fort Wayne some more firepower and it will be worth watching whether Valenzuela is out again for the second game.

dsinn@jg.net