TinCaps split doubleheader with River Bandits

The TinCaps finally caught a break.

In recent weeks, Fort Wayne has felt snake-bitten at the plate as hard-hit balls have continually found opponent gloves and the Parkview Field denizens have struggled mightily to push across runs.

Tonight, in the second game of a doubleheader, the TinCaps got some much-needed good luck for a change and rode it to a 6-2 seven-inning victory over the visiting Quad Cities River Bandits.

Fort Wayne (16-26) dropped the first game of the doubleheader – suspended in the third inning Wednesday because of the rainstorm that blew through the Summit City – also by a score of 6-2.

When the TinCaps came to the plate in the second inning of Game 2, they had not scored in eight innings and had managed just three runs in their previous 37 frames. Fort Wayne third baseman Olivier Basabe started that second inning with a lazy fly to right field that Quad Cities' Parker Bates easily gloved for the first out – or so it seemed for a moment. Instead, Bates dropped the ball (he vehemently argued he had lost it on the transfer and might have had a case) and Basabe reached first. Justin Lopez followed with a perfect bunt down the third-base line for a hit to put two on with none out.

That brought first baseman Jack Stronach to the plate and he yanked a blistering line drive a foot fair down the right-field line for an RBI double. The Fort Wayne rally nearly ended there as a groundout and a strikeout followed, but Ripken Reyes ensured the uprising was not wasted when he ripped a single to right that Stronach and Lopez and made it a 3-0 lead.

The River Bandits got a run back in the third on a titanic home run from No. 9 hitter Felix Familia, just the second of his five-year pro career, but Fort Wayne rallied again in the bottom half behind some aggressive baserunning. Corey Rosier led off the inning with a walk and then stole second. Basabe drove him in with a sharp single to right-center, then stole second himself. Basabe took off for third a few pitches later, got there easily and raced all the way to the plate when the throw from the catcher got into left field, sending the TinCaps to a 5-1 advantage.

Rosier singled, stole second, moved to third on a grounder and scored on a passed ball in the fifth. He leads the Midwest League in walks with 33 and is fourth in steals with 17 against only four times being caught. He is tied for the lead on the circuit in runs scored with 35.

TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras was making his fourth start since his fall 2020 Tommy John surgery and had his best stuff since returning from the Injured List. The 22-year-old right-hander hit 94 mph with his fastball, featured a changeup darting down and in to right-handers at 85 mph and a 12-6 curveball. He worked out of a two-on, none-out jam in the first inning with a couple of strikeouts and a pick-off, then got through the third with Familia's home run the only blemish on his ledger.

In the fourth, Contreras, the No. 19 prospect in the San Diego farm system according to Fangraphs, began to lose some velocity and command. His fastball sat at 89 mph and the River Bandits loaded the bases on a single and back-to-back walks with nobody out. The righty bounced back with a perfectly-placed curve on the outside corner for a strikeout, but then walked in a run, bringing Quad Cities within 5-2 and putting the tying run on first. With the Fort Wayne bullpen working overtime to get ready in case Contreras couldn't finish the inning, he struck out with Morgan McCullough with a changeup that fell off the table and then got Familia to swing over the top a 76 mph curve to finish off the inning.

Right-hander Nick Thwaits relieved Contreras in the fifth and pitched two scoreless frames despite handing out three free passes. He has thrown 5 2/3 shutout innings over his last three outings with eight strikeouts, three walks and three hits.

Game 1

The TinCaps suffered their 21st loss in the last 26 games with a 6-2 defeat to open the twin bill. Fort Wayne entered the night trailing 5-2 in the third inning after the game was suspended Wednesday because of rain.

The TinCaps had runners on first and second with one out when the game was suspended, but Matthew Acosta and Olivier Basabe flew out to the warning track to end that threat.

Fort Wayne also put two on with one out in the fifth and the eighth, but went 0 for 4 in the at-bats after setting up those opportunities and 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position overall.

Long relievers Edwuin Bencomo and Danny Denz each pitched three innings and struck out seven. Bencomo was outstanding, whiffing seven of the first hitters he faced and making several look silly with a hard, downward-tilting changeup; he did not give up a run in his outing. Denz gave up a solo home run to Luca Tresh in the ninth, his second long ball of the game (first of the night), but the lefty's outing was otherwise, clean, as well. He set a season-high for strikeouts.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in a six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps send left-handed ace Robert Gasser (1-5, 3.96 ERA) to the mound. Gasser, the No. 14 prospect in the San Diego farm system, pitch six innings and gave up one run while striking out six in his last outing, his second quality start in his last three. The River Bandits will counter with 22-year-old lefty Noah Cameron (0-1, 3.82 ERA), who is making his second appearance in High-A after a promotion from Low-A. He struck out 12 in four innings in his first outing at the higher level.

dsinn@jg.net