Pregame: TinCaps (16-26) vs. Quad Cities (16-26)

The TinCaps have not won back-to-back games in more than a month; the last time they did so was on the road against Lansing, April 23-24. Tonight, they have a chance to end that streak of futility, which has seen them lose 21 of their last 27 games and go from five games above .500 to 10 games below.

Fort Wayne grabbed a rare victory Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Quad Cities River Bandits, triumphing 6-2 in seven innings behind some timely hitting from Jack Stronach and Ripken Reyes, excellent baserunning from Corey Rosier and Olivier Basabe and pitching that worked its way out of trouble all night despite walking seven hitters.

Stronach said the TinCaps had excellent energy in the dugout in that second game and he seemed excited about the possibility the team could get on something of a roll in the final stage of their 12-game homestand, which ends Sunday.

It's Marvel Night at Parkview Field and the team will wear (quite frankly incredibly cool) specialty Ironman jerseys for the contest. Prior to the game, former Homestead basketball star Luke Goode, who now plays for Illinois, will throw out the first pitch.

Once Goode is done on the mound, TinCaps ace Robert Gasser will take over. The 22-year-old left-hander has struck out at least six in four straight outings and has turned in quality starts in two of those four appearances. In two of his last three starts, however, he has walked at least three, including a season-high four his last time out. He only surrendered one run in six innings in that outing, but manager Brian Esposito said he'd like to see Gasser pound the zone with his fastball a little bit better. He did note he liked the southpaw's competitive mindset on the mound.

Gasser, who is 1-5 with a 3.96 ERA, is the No. 14 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, which had this to say about him:

"Gasser is an athletic, low-slot lefty with an ultra-short arm action and command of three pitches. He has east/west touch-and-feel, especially for his slider, which has big length and great back-foot angle against righty batters. He can generate swings and misses in the zone with the slider, as well as the fastball, with the heater aided more by its flat angle than its velocity. Pitchers with a lower arm slot and loose, athletic deliveries tend to develop good changeups as well, and Gasser already has some feel for locating his, though it has below-average movement."

The River Bandits will counter Gasser with 22-year-old left-hander Noah Cameron, who will be making just his second appearance in High-A after a call-up from Low-A, where he was excellent. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Cameron was a seventh-round pick out of Central Arkansas in 2021 and likely would have been higher had he not had arm trouble that ended in an August Tommy John surgery. He returned at the start of this year sporting a 94 mph fastball and an excellent curve and change, using them to post a 3.72 ERA with 39 strikeouts and nine walks in 29 innings at Low-A. His first start in High-A was head-turning: four innings, 12 (!) strikeouts, one walk and two runs. All three balls that were put in play against him turned into hits.

The TinCaps will be short a couple of bullpen arms tonight as righty Wen-Hua Sung was placed on the COVID list and left-hander Ryan Och went on the Injured List. Och has 26 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings this season, but has struggled significantly with his command after a red-hot start to the season.

Outfielder Angel Solarte, who appeared to injure his ankle sliding into second last week, will go on the 7-Day IL, as well. On Monday, manager Brian Esposito said Solarte was "a few days" from playing, but it seems as though the injury was somewhat more serious than originally thought. Meanwhile, catcher Brandon Valenzuela is out again (but not on the IL) with a sore hip, but Robert Hassell III is back in the lineup after sitting out both games of Thursday's doubleheader, the first games he has missed this year.

With Solarte out, the TinCaps got reinforcement in the outfield from a familiar face: 22-year-old slugger Agustin Ruiz, who hit 15 home runs in 72 games for the TinCaps last season before being promoted to Double-A. Ruiz was in Double-A to start this year, getting on base at a .352 clip, though with limited power, and was sent to the Development List on May 15. He's in the lineup for the TinCaps tonight in right field and batting fifth.

Ruiz's return to Parkview Field might be put on hold somewhat, however, if the dark clouds over downtown Fort Wayne start releasing rain in the next hour. The teams have already had one game suspended this week and would prefer not to have to play another doubleheader Saturday, but rain is in the forecast around first pitch, though it's projected to clear by a little after 8 p.m. Bring an umbrella if you're heading to the stadium.

dsinn@jg.net