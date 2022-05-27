TinCaps split doubleheader; get much-needed win in second game

The first game of the TinCaps' doubleheader against Quad Cities tonight was much like the previous three: a loss, without much offense to hang their hats on. Fort Wayne dropped that game 6-2, its fourth consecutive defeat, a losing streak during which the TinCaps scored a total of three runs on 16 hits.

The second game of the twin bill was different. In all of the ways the TinCaps have struggled recently, they found success in that contest: they hit with runners in scoring position, added some extra-base knocks and worked their way out of jams while they were on the mound. They went on to win 6-2 in seven innings, earn a split of the doubleheader and climb back to within 10 games of .500 at 16-26 after falling a season-high 11 games under the breakeven mark with the loss in the opener.

It all started with a break. Fort Wayne came into the game dead last in the league in batting average on balls in play at .273 and has seen far more than its share of hard-hit balls find gloves in recent weeks. At the outset of the second inning of the second game tonight, with the contest scoreless, Olivier Basabe hit a lazy fly to right, but reached first when the River Bandits' Parker Bates let the ball slip through his fingers. He insisted he had lost the ball on the transfer, but the umpires conferred, the call stood and Basabe was aboard.

"At this point, you always hope for everything to go in your favor," said manager Brian Esposito, who didn't see whether Bates actually dropped the ball. "You just kind of run with it. ... However it worked out for us, it's good, we needed something."

That small stroke of luck seemed to be just what Fort Wayne needed. Slugger Justin Lopez hit next and dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line for a hit and then Jack Stronach delivered a huge go-ahead double down the right-field line that landed barely a foot fair. It was Stronach's first RBI and extra-base hit since May 10 and he felt good standing on second base.

"Seeing the dugout pumped up, the energy today was really good," Stronach said. "I think we'd been missing that a little bit and some of that came out tonight. We just have to keep that rolling. From the first inning, we were locked in. Tonight, we felt that energy and we just have to keep bringing that back, day-in and day-out."

With runners on second and third, the next two hitters were retired, putting Fort Wayne in danger of limiting itself to only one run. Instead, No. 9 hitter Ripken Reyes lashed a single to left that brought in Stronach and Lopez and made it 3-0. For an entire month, the TinCaps have been letting those opportunities slip away far more often than not. Tonight, they came through repeatedly, at least in the second contest.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Efraín Contreras made the lead stand up through four innings, working his way in and out of trouble. Contreras put the first two on in the first inning, but pitched his way out of it with two strikeouts and a pick-off and then loaded the bases with one out and a run already in in the fourth before striking out back-to-back hitters with nasty off-speed pitches to finish his night with a 5-2 lead.

It was Contreras' fourth start since his fall 2020 Tommy John surgery and tonight was the first time he displayed the full repertoire – mid-90s fastball, 12-6 curve and sharply-sinking changeup – that helped him post a 2.20 ERA over the final month of the 2019 campaign as a 19-year-old at Low-A Fort Wayne.

"As far as health is concerned, he's 100%," Esposito said. "It's just the build back of what he's able to tolerate. This is a guy who didn't have a normal spring training, so we're in that spring training phase with him coming off 14 months of rehab. He's going to be on a different schedule than most for quite some time. ... He's going to get through some things. Health is the No. 1 thing for him and the ability to continue to throw strikes is the other."

Contreras threw 70 pitches tonight, though only 41 were for strikes. In all, Fort Wayne gave out seven walks in the nightcap and Esposito emphasized his team needs to do a better job of limiting walks so it doesn't have to keep working out of jams. Nick Thwaits walked three in two scoreless innings of relief and Luke Boyd walked one and hit another in the seventh before getting a strikeout to finish off the victory.

After the game, Esposito gave updates on a couple of key players who were absent from the lineup for both games of the doubleheader. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela, the league's leader in runners thrown out stealing and one of Fort Wayne's hottest hitters (.296 batting average, .424 OBP since May 15) is dealing with "discomfort in the hip area." Esposito said if this were the playoffs or an MLB pennant race, Valenzuela could probably play, but emphasized there's no need to overwork the No. 12 prospect in the San Diego farm system. It appears likely he will miss a few more days, giving Anthony Vilar and Adam Kerner more reps behind the plate.

Robert Hassell III, meanwhile, sat out both games of the doubleheader after playing every previous game this season. Esposito did not cite any injury for the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, saying only that it's "one of those things where Hassell needed to watch a few games and see how things go and then we'll go from there."

