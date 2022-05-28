PREGAME: TinCaps (16-26) vs. Quad Cities (16-26)

It's a warm, sunny day in downtown Fort Wayne.

That's notable because over the first four days of the series between the TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits at Parkview Field this week, two games have been rained out, necessitating doubleheaders the following day. The second of those rainouts came Friday, setting up a twin bill of seven-inning games tonight at 5:35 p.m. The second game will follow half an hour after the end of the first and, with any luck, neither will interrupted by the tarp coming on the field.

The TinCaps have dropped two of the first three games in the series, but won the second game of a doubleheader Thursday, meaning with a win tonight they will have consecutive victories for the first time since April 23-24. Tonight is also likely to feature the return of slugger Agustin Ruiz to the Fort Wayne lineup. Ruiz, who hit 15 home runs in 72 games for the TinCaps last season, spent the latter part of 2021 and the early stages of this year in Double-A San Antonio, but was sent back down after Fort Wayne outfielder Angel Solarte went on the injured list with an ankle issue. Ruiz was slated to play right and bat fifth Friday and will have a chance to get back in the lineup tonight.

On the mound for the TinCaps to start will be lefty Robert Gasser in the opening contest and right-hander Ryan Bergert in the nightcap. The 22-year-old Gasser has struck out at least six in four straight outings and has turned in quality starts in two of those four appearances. In two of his last three starts, however, he has walked at least three, including a season-high four his last time out. He only surrendered one run in six innings in that outing, but manager Brian Esposito said he'd like to see Gasser pound the zone with his fastball a little bit better. He did note he liked the southpaw's competitive mindset on the mound.

Gasser, who is 1-5 with a 3.96 ERA, is the No. 14 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, which had this to say about him:

"Gasser is an athletic, low-slot lefty with an ultra-short arm action and command of three pitches. He has east/west touch-and-feel, especially for his slider, which has big length and great back-foot angle against righty batters. He can generate swings and misses in the zone with the slider, as well as the fastball, with the heater aided more by its flat angle than its velocity. Pitchers with a lower arm slot and loose, athletic deliveries tend to develop good changeups as well, and Gasser already has some feel for locating his, though it has below-average movement."

Bergert, meanwhile has struggled in May, going 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in four starts over 17 1/3 innings this month. He has surrendered three home runs and 21 total hits in that stretch and his strikeout totals have dropped recently. Still, he is the No. 16 prospect in the San Diego farm system. Here is what Fangraphs had to say about him:

"He has a low-90s fastball and good breaking stuff, generating most of his whiffs with breakers in the 78-83 mph range. While his breaking ball has enough depth to play as a chase pitch when it’s located, his changeup is now his nastiest offering, falling through a trap door and disappearing beneath the barrels of left-handed hitters."

The River Bandits will counter with a pair of newcomers to High-A who possess impressive résumés at the lower levels. Facing Gasser will be another 22-year-old lefty, Noah Cameron, who will be making just his second appearance in High-A after a call-up from Low-A, where he was excellent. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Cameron was a seventh-round pick out of Central Arkansas in 2021 and likely would have been higher had he not had arm trouble that necessitated an August Tommy John surgery. He returned at the start of this year sporting a 94 mph fastball and an excellent curve and change, using them to post a 3.72 ERA with 39 strikeouts and nine walks in 29 innings at Low-A. His first start in High-A was head-turning: four innings, 12 (!) strikeouts, one walk and two runs. All three balls that were put in play against him turned into hits.

In the latter contest, 2021 fifth-round pick Eric Cerantola will make his High-A debut after posting 29 strikeouts and six walks over 21 1/3 innings at Low-A to start the season. The 22-year-old Cerantola is not particularly efficient and has not pitched more than four innings in an outing since April 16, when he struck out 10 over five frames, but he has outstanding stuff and Fangraphs ranked him the No. 33 prospect in the Royals' farm system.

"Early on in the 2022 season, Cerantola has shown signs of having perhaps reined in the wildness that resulted in the once potential first rounder being left off the Mississippi State postseason roster in 2021," Fangraphs' Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin wrote. "Cerantola has huge stuff, sitting in the mid-90s and peaking in the 97-99 mph range at his best. He also has a potential plus-plus breaking ball with elite spin."

To the point about Cerantola's command, the 22-year-old right-hander has not walked a hitter in either of his last two starts. TinCaps outfielder Corey Rosier leads the Midwest League in walks and will get his chance to test the 6-foot-5, 225-pound hurler's control tonight.

Tonight's will be the fifth doubleheader the TinCaps have played this season and they have done well in the first four, winning one and splitting the other three. A sweep tonight would make it three straight wins for Fort Wayne for the first time in more than a month.

